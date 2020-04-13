While the number of coronavirus cases in the country is rising at an alarming rate, there are some perversely malevolent individuals who are wantonly trying to spread the infection to others. In a video that has gone viral now, a group of 4-5 women in the town of Rajasthan’s Kota, were seen spitting in polythenes bags and throwing them inside houses.

Known for its coaching centres, Kota, on Sunday morning saw some women walking in the colonies and spitting on the sidewalks, trains and houses. After a police complaint was filed against them in the Vallabh Bari area of ​​the city on the basis of the viral video which showed suspicious women spitting inside polythenes and hurling those plastic bags inside the neighbouring houses.

After the video procured from the CCTV footage which shows the women spitting in the houses went viral, there is an increased sense of panic and fear of coronavirus among the Kota residents. According to the Kota police, soon after the video went viral, the police registered a cases against the unknown women and an investigation has been launched in the matter. The entire area where the women were seen prowling around with the aim to infect others has been sanitised. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the women seen in the CCTV footage.

Rajasthan: CCTV cameras capture some women spitting in plastic bags &throwing them in some houses in Vallabhvadi area of Kota despite ban on spitting in public in view of #COVID19. "Area has been sanitised&search is on for accused," says Gumanpura Circle Inspector Manoj Sikarwar. pic.twitter.com/iCAvNCa0kk — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Gumanpura CI Manoj Sikarwar has stated that the area has been sanitised and the accused women are being searched.

Earlier, ten-rupee notes found in the letterboxes of various houses in Jodhpur created a sensation after people suspected that the notes might be infected with the coronavirus. However, after investigations, it was found that the notes were counterfeit.

The coronavirus infected cases in the state of Rajasthan has increased to 815 by Monday morning. There have been 11 new cases in the state. According to the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh, one new case has come to light in Bharatpur and ten in Banswara. The capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, has recorded the highest number of 341 cases so far. The state is under strict lockdown since March 22 and curfew has been imposed in at least 40 sensitive areas susceptible to the coronavirus outbreak.