Sunday, April 12, 2020
Coronavirus scare: 250 hotspots in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh linked to Tablighi Jamaat

Identifying the clusters of containment zones had helped the cops and the government to implement in the lockdown in a better way

OpIndia Staff

About 130 Wuhan Coronavirus hotspots (roughly 90%) in the State of Telangana are linked to the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the religious congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15, reported The Sunday Guardian Live. Along with that, around 120 hotspots in Andhra Pradesh are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat members and their associates.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said that the State would have been free from the Chinese virus, in the absence of the Jaamatis. Around 15 such hotspots are in Hyderabad while the remaining 115 are in other districts of the State. All Coronavirus positive patients are being treated at 3 hospitals in Hyderabad. A task force of 1300 teams comprising of the police and medical staff have been deployed in such 130 containment zones.

According to the ICMR guidelines, people with symptoms of fever, cough, and cold will be tested in Coronavirus containment zones. Earlier, the labs had been testing only symptomatic patients with respiratory ailments, besides international patients and those who came in contact with them. The lockdown in hotspots will be extended if new cases of Coronavirus are reported from such an area. Such localities are under surveillance due to the several complaints against infected people deliberately wandering around in a bid to transmit the deadly pathogen.

Identifying the clusters of containment zones had helped the cops and the government to implement in the lockdown in a better way. This has also helped reduce public inconvenience ensuring public safety. Moreover, the police have sought the help of ‘Gully Warriors’, a group of young boys and girls who inform about those miscreants that move out of the restricted areas.

Reportedly, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rama Mohan had informed about the door-to-door delivery of essential items for people residing in such zones. “For any medical emergency, the people here should dial 100 or 104 for ambulance services,” he reiterated. Massive police deployment in Muslim-dominated areas has also ensured that none stepped out of their houses for offering Friday prayers at mosques.

Roughly, 712 live cases of Coronavirus in Delhi are also linked to the Jaamatis. They also account for 2/3rd of the total cases in the National Capital that has reported a total of 1,069 cases as of April 11. About 77% of the new 128 cases are associated with the Nizamuddin Markaz. It is interesting to note that the Delhi Government has reclassified Chinese virus cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat as “Special Operations.” The Tamil Nadu government had also earlier started to refer the Jamaats as the “single source”.

