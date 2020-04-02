A group of people who are quarantined at the Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad of Telangana offered namaaz on Thursday violating all the social distancing norms, by standing close to each other in the hospital ward.

Telangana: People who are under quarantine at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad offer namaaz. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oT2i3OmW5J — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Around 1200 people from the state of Telangana had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event. Of them, 700 has been self-quarantined while over 50 have been found infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Tablighi jamaat event has been found as a reason for a sudden surge in the number of cases in India after hundreds of cases across India were identified to be linked to the religious congregation. Several casualties have also been reported which were also traced to the event.

Authorities across India have appealed to the participants of the Tablighi event to come forward and report to local authorities.

There has been a surge of 131 cases in the last 12 hours, most of them the attendees of the Tablighi jamaat event. The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 2107 in India. 62 casualties have been reported while 175 cases have recovered and discharged.