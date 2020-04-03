Following the increased mob attacks against frontline healthcare workers and policemen engaged in fight against the deadly Coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, reports ANI.

According to the reports, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has issued orders that strict action will be taken under the NSA against mobs who have been indulging in attacks against police, health-workers who have been on the frontline to limit the spread of the Chinese pandemic COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Government has issued orders that strict action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during #CoronavirusLockdown. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 3, 2020

At a time when the authorities across the country are scrambling to identify the symptomatic patients, especially the ones who had attended the Tablighi Jammat in mid-March, there have been attacks on policemen by mobs in various place across the country.

Last week, in a similar act, a Muslim mob had not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, six Muslims associated with controversial Tablighi Jamaat had indulged in the deplorable act after they had walked around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses during their quarantine at MMG District Hospital in the city. An FIR has also been registered against these people for misbehaving with nurses and hospital staff.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 126 in Uttar Pradesh. Of these 126 cases, 17 have been fully cured and discharged while two have died – one each in Meerut and Basti.