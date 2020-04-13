Preventive orders have been issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to impose curfew in Balbhoonpoora area of Haldwani in order to put a curb on the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The decision by the chief minister comes a day after hundreds of demonstrators chanting “Allahu Akbar” took to streets in Balbhoonpoora to prevent the police and health authorities from quarantining an Imam.

No new #COVID19 positive case reported in the state in the last 100 hours. 7 positive patients have recovered till now: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/6i6aTEyLOn — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

In addition, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that no positive coronavirus case has been reported in the state in the last 100 hours and that 7 positive patients have recovered until now.

Yesterday, a rampaging mob had hit the streets of Haldwani’s Balbhoonpura, Uttarakhand after a team of the health department had visited the area in order to quarantine an Imam. Hundreds of Muslims came out onto the streets to prevent the Islamic cleric from being quarantined. Some others were also to be quarantined. So far, 15 people in the area have been confirmed to have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, which includes 8 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The Imam and 14 other persons had come into contact with those COVID-19 patients, and that’s why they are needed to be quarantined and tested.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the reports, Muslims mob had swarmed the entire road in Balbhoonpura and completely surrounded the Police and the medical team which had visited the area. Ultimately, appeals had to be made through Islamic clerics to bring the mob under control. The help of Muslim politicians in the area also had to be sought. The mob was also raising slogans against the Police. It is also reported that a lot of people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat and the Deobandi School of Islam live in the area. The SDM also said that the sentiments of the people had to be respected and therefore, efforts were being made to quarantine the COVID-19 suspects after consultation with the community.

Balbhoonpura in Uttarakhand had emerged as a potent cluster of Wuhan coronavirus after seven people having links with the infamous Tablighi Jamaat were tested positive for COVID-19 in the area. While a strict lockdown was mandated in the area, however, hundreds of Muslim protesters flouted the enforced restrictions and came out on the streets to oppose the quarantining of the Imam who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patients from the Tablighi Jamaat.