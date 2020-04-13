Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,866,654
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
Full Coverage
1,866,654
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
115,269
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
Home News Reports Uttarakhand: Curfew to be imposed in Balbhoonpura after hundreds defied lockdown and protested against...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Curfew to be imposed in Balbhoonpura after hundreds defied lockdown and protested against an Imam being quarantined

The decision by the chief minister comes a day after hundreds of demonstrators chanting "Allahu Akbar" took to streets in Balbhoonpoora to prevent the police and health authorities from quarantining an Imam.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Curfew imposed in Balbhoonpura after hundreds of Muslim protesters shouting
Hundreds of Muslim protesters in Balbhoonpura came out on streets on Sunday
3

Preventive orders have been issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to impose curfew in Balbhoonpoora area of Haldwani in order to put a curb on the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The decision by the chief minister comes a day after hundreds of demonstrators chanting “Allahu Akbar” took to streets in Balbhoonpoora to prevent the police and health authorities from quarantining an Imam.

In addition, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that no positive coronavirus case has been reported in the state in the last 100 hours and that 7 positive patients have recovered until now.

Yesterday, a rampaging mob had hit the streets of Haldwani’s Balbhoonpura, Uttarakhand after a team of the health department had visited the area in order to quarantine an Imam. Hundreds of Muslims came out onto the streets to prevent the Islamic cleric from being quarantined. Some others were also to be quarantined. So far, 15 people in the area have been confirmed to have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, which includes 8 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The Imam and 14 other persons had come into contact with those COVID-19 patients, and that’s why they are needed to be quarantined and tested.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the reports, Muslims mob had swarmed the entire road in Balbhoonpura and completely surrounded the Police and the medical team which had visited the area. Ultimately, appeals had to be made through Islamic clerics to bring the mob under control. The help of Muslim politicians in the area also had to be sought. The mob was also raising slogans against the Police. It is also reported that a lot of people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat and the Deobandi School of Islam live in the area. The SDM also said that the sentiments of the people had to be respected and therefore, efforts were being made to quarantine the COVID-19 suspects after consultation with the community.

Balbhoonpura in Uttarakhand had emerged as a potent cluster of Wuhan coronavirus after seven people having links with the infamous Tablighi Jamaat were tested positive for COVID-19 in the area. While a strict lockdown was mandated in the area, however, hundreds of Muslim protesters flouted the enforced restrictions and came out on the streets to oppose the quarantining of the Imam who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patients from the Tablighi Jamaat.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUttarakhand news, Uttrakhand coronavirus, Coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Uttarakhand: Curfew to be imposed in Balbhoonpura after hundreds defied lockdown and protested against an Imam being quarantined

OpIndia Staff -
Balbhoonpura in Uttarakhand had emerged as a potent cluster of Wuhan coronavirus after seven people having links with the infamous Tablighi Jamaat were tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus in the area.
Read more
Government and Policy

World Bank lauds India for showing the way in containing Coronavirus pandemic through Aarogya Setu app

OpIndia Staff -
Aarogya Setu app also contains a list of helpline numbers for every State in India. A chatbot within the app helps resolve user queries and educate about the symptoms of the Chinese virus.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad self-quarantines after coming in contact with a Coronavirus infected police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Jitendra Awhad took this decision as a preventive measure though he has not been diagnosed with the deadly pathogen as of yet.
Read more
News Reports

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa blames 5G technology for the Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
According to Sheikh Ali Gomaa, the disruptions in the Earth's Electromagnetic Field that the technology supposedly causes causes coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Police wins the Internet by using amusing memes to urge people to abide by the coronavirus lockdown protocols

OpIndia Staff -
The Punjab Police has shared popular Bollywood memes to dissuade people from breaching the lockdown restrictions amidst coronavirus crisis
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,734FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com