Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,933,875
Updated on 14 April, 2020 3:03 PM
Full Coverage
1,933,875
Worldwide cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 3:03 PM
120,434
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 3:03 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
10,541
Total cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 3:03 PM
India
1,205
Recovered
Updated on 14 April, 2020 3:03 PM
India
358
Deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 3:03 PM
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check 'Journalist' Vinod Kapri gets called out by Agra District Magistrate for his brazen lies...
Editor's picksMediaFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

‘Journalist’ Vinod Kapri gets called out by Agra District Magistrate for his brazen lies on the unavailability of protective gears for doctors

This is not the first time that Vinod Kapri is accused of milking a tragedy to peddle his petty propaganda.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Vinod Kapri lies that doctors in Agra treating coronavirus patients are forced to wear polythene bags on their face
1

A message in media and social media has gone viral that doctors treating coronavirus patients in Agra are forced to wear polythene bags to cover their faces in isolation wards. Taking cognisance of a report published in Dainik Jagran, the District Magistrate of Agra took to Twitter to expose the lies peddled by ‘journalist’ Vinod Kapri about the scarcity of protective gears and masks for doctors treating the coronavirus patients in the district hospital in Agra.

The article shared by ‘journalist’ Vinod Kapri read that there is astonishing unavailability of safety equipment such as protective masks in Agra district hospital that doctors have to wear polythene bags on their faces in order to safeguard themselves from contracting the contagion while treating the positive coronavirus patients. A photo accompanied Kapri’s report in which a doctor can be seen wearing a polythene bag after wearing a mask on his face.

However, the official Twitter account of Agra District Magistrate rubbished the claims stating that doctors and healthcare workers working in the district hospital in Agra have been provided with N95 grade masks and gloves as per the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) mandate and are not wearing polythene bags.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Debunking the lies purveyed by Kapri, the Agra DM says that the concerned doctor whose picture is published in the article is a Pediatric doctor who is not authorised to oversee the Isolation Ward for coronavirus patients. In addition, Agra DM further said that the doctor in the picture can be seen wearing both the polythene bag as well as the N-95 grade mask, adding that in the times of such a grave medical crisis, everyone seeks to protect himself/herself according to his/her understanding and through all the means available at their disposal.

Vinod Kapri, serial offender

However, this is not the first time that Vinod Kapri is accused of milking a tragedy to peddle his petty propaganda. Last year, a journalist named Abhishek Upadhyay claimed that controversial journalist Vinod Kapri used the misfortune of a newborn to promote himself and his movie ‘Pihu’. In a series of tweets, Upadhyay claimed that Kapri had planted stories in Indian as well as international media houses that he had already adopted the newborn child.

The incident occurred when a group of villagers from Barnel village rescued a newborn baby from a garbage dump and admitted the newborn child to the nearest hospital at Nagaur, Rajasthan. However, contrary to this some media houses claimed that journalist himself had rescued the baby. According to the journalist, Vinod Kapri himself planted stories in newspapers claiming that he had himself rescued the baby and shared those news reports on his timeline despite the fact that he did not rescue the baby in the first place. As per Dainik Bhaskar reports, it was a group of villagers who had rescued the girl-child.

- Advertisement -

Support OpIndia

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsagra polythene bag for doctor, agra coronavirus,

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

‘Journalist’ Vinod Kapri gets called out by Agra District Magistrate for his brazen lies on the unavailability of protective gears for doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Agra District Magistrate debunks lies that doctors treating coronavirus are forced to wear polythene bags to cover their faces
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more
Social Media

Two men distribute liquor to labourers in Hyderabad for TikTok popularity, nabbed by excise officials

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested men confessed that they had seen a similar video of a man in Jalandhar and were hoping to get popularity on social media by sharing the video of their act.
Read more
News Reports

Troubled by the reports of food aid being denied to Hindu, Christian minorities of Pakistan, says USCIRF

OpIndia Staff -
Religious minorities constitute 3 percent of total population of the islamic country who are living under constant fear.
Read more
Editor's picks

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lies about coronavirus tests, deletes tweet after being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala brazenly lied about the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in India to show the country's testing capacity in a bad light
Read more
Culture and History

Noboborsho: While detractors hail Akbar for the Bengali calendar, Bengalis need to remember Shashanka Deva

Debpratim De -
Noboborsh: There is much chatter about how our cherished Bengali Calendar was promulgated by Akbar in order to align revenue collection better with the local season cycles
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and liberals mocked Rajput community after Jadeja shared a video of himself displaying his swordsmanship.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Media

Mamata Banerjee to extend the lockdown till April 40th? AajTak journo’s slip of tongue pulls at funny chords of netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee after an AajTak report claimed that she had extended the lockdown in West Bengal till "April 40th"
Read more
Media

Global liberal elite moves to ‘criminalize’ the word Bharat

Abhishek Banerjee -
Facing the brunt this time is the word “Bharat,” which is sought to be declared “exclusionary.” The reasons given include Bharat being a Sanskrit term and Bharat being the word used for India in Indian languages.
Read more

Connect with us

218,696FansLike
283,856FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com