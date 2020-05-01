The Hyderabad police have registered a case against an AIMIM party corporator after he was caught threatening and obstructing two constables from doing their duty near a mosque at Chawni Nade Ali Baig in Hyderabad on Thursday. A video has gone viral across social media platforms in which AIMIM party corporator Mohammed Murtuza Ali was seen warning two policemen for their presence near the mosque.

According to the police, two policemen were standing near the mosque as part of the security detail. The AIMIM corporator Murtuza Ali soon arrived at the spot and picked up an argument with them. He allegedly pushed a constable when he tried to cover his name badge with hand.

Cops being threatened in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/TBTfVVdOkz — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) April 30, 2020

AIMIM leader threatens cops

In the video, it can be seen that AIMIM leader Murtaza Ali arguing with the two policemen and asking them to leave the spot which was in front of a mosque.

Meanwhile, the corporator Ali has alleged the policemen were standing near the mosque and asking the management to lock the premises. “I asked them to show the permission letter for putting a lock on the mosque. The constables were threatening the people in the area,” he alleged.

SVN Shivaram Sharma, ACP Santoshnagar, said that a complaint has been registered by the police constable and a case has been registered against Murtuza Ali.