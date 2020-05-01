Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports AIMIM Corporator Mohammad Murtaza booked for threatening police constable in Hyderabad, had objected to...
News Reports
Updated:

AIMIM Corporator Mohammad Murtaza booked for threatening police constable in Hyderabad, had objected to presence near Mosque

The AIMIM corporator Ali has alleged the policemen were standing near the mosque and asking the management to lock the premises. "I asked them to show the permission letter for putting a lock on the mosque".

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
AIMIM leader Murtuza Ali threatening police near a mosque in Hyderabad
10

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against an AIMIM party corporator after he was caught threatening and obstructing two constables from doing their duty near a mosque at Chawni Nade Ali Baig in Hyderabad on Thursday. A video has gone viral across social media platforms in which AIMIM party corporator Mohammed Murtuza Ali was seen warning two policemen for their presence near the mosque.

According to the police, two policemen were standing near the mosque as part of the security detail. The AIMIM corporator Murtuza Ali soon arrived at the spot and picked up an argument with them. He allegedly pushed a constable when he tried to cover his name badge with hand.

AIMIM leader threatens cops

In the video, it can be seen that AIMIM leader Murtaza Ali arguing with the two policemen and asking them to leave the spot which was in front of a mosque.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Meanwhile, the corporator Ali has alleged the policemen were standing near the mosque and asking the management to lock the premises. “I asked them to show the permission letter for putting a lock on the mosque. The constables were threatening the people in the area,” he alleged.

SVN Shivaram Sharma, ACP Santoshnagar, said that a complaint has been registered by the police constable and a case has been registered against Murtuza Ali.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronvirus mosques, mosques breaking lockdown, mosques namaaaz, mosques in coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

AIMIM Corporator Mohammad Murtaza booked for threatening police constable in Hyderabad, had objected to presence near Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, it can be seen that AIMIM leader Murtaza Ali arguing with the two policemen and asking them to leave the spot which was in front of a Mosque
Read more
News Reports

Petition filed in Bombay High court seeking directions for Governor to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC

OpIndia Staff -
Uddhav Thackeray has to become a legislator within six months, else he will have to step down as a Chief minister.
Read more
News Reports

“What would be the best way to commit suicide, bullet or cyanide”: Adolf Hitler asked his physician before killing himself in ignominy 75 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Adolf Hitler had committed suicide on 30 April, 1945 in his bunker in Berlin to avoid being captured by advancing allied forces
Read more
News Reports

New data reveals 105 Coronavirus deaths in West Bengal contrary to the official data of state that says only 33 died due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengali government is terming a person a Coronavirus casualty only if the patient didn't have any other disease at the time of death
Read more
Media

Kanwal Calling Kanwal: India Today News Director factchecks lie spread by India Today about the death of Rishi Kapoor

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal exposed the lie spread by India Today regarding a video that had gone viral after the death of Rishi Kapoor.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army warns security personnel about fake Aarogya Setu app developed by Pakistan to steal information

OpIndia Staff -
The army has directed its personnel to download the Aarogya Setu app only through the website of central govt or official app stores
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia cancels lecture to be conducted by SC lawyer J Sai Deepak on ‘Minority rights’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On the morning of 30th April, Mr J Sai Deepak was informed that his online lecture was cancelled. However, there is a string of events that happened between the invite being extended to the invite being rescinded.
Read more

Connect with us

222,096FansLike
310,747FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com