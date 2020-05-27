Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home News Reports All India Christian Development Army files complaint against Bharat Mata statue in Kanyakumari, advocate...
News Reports
Updated:

All India Christian Development Army files complaint against Bharat Mata statue in Kanyakumari, advocate sends notice to DC warning legal action if statue is removed

A few days back, the Kanyakumari District Collector had passed an order to reinstate the Bharat Mata statue in its original position after police had it covered following a complaint filed by a Christian group

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
After Collector passed an order to reinstate Bharat Mata statue, another Christian group files a frivolous petition against its reinstallation
Bharat Mata statue was recently uncovered after District Collector order
5

Days after the District Collector passed an order reinstating the Bharat Mata statue at the Issaki Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, overturning the Kanyakumari police’s decision to cover the statue, another complaint has been filed against the reinstallation of the idol by a Christian Group All India Christian Development Army (AICDA).

The President of AICDA, Theodore Sam, has argued in his complaint that the issue of Bharat Mata statue coming up during the period of lockdown has a potential of disrupting communal harmony and creating discord in the society. Furthermore, the petition asks the District Collector to remove the Bharat Mata statue citing it to be a cause of future communal flare-up in the region.

#கன்னியாகுமரி_மாவட்டம் தாமரைக்குளம் பேரூராட்சிக்கு உட்பட்ட புன்னையடி கிராமத்தில் அனுமதியின்றி வைக்கப்பட்ட திடீர் சாமிச் …

Posted by All India Christian Development Army on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The move to file another complaint against the reinstallation of Bharat Mata statue under the pretext of inciting communal disharmony appears as a ploy by the Christian missionaries to attack the symbols of nationalistic manifestation and besmirch them as triggers of communal flash-points.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In response to the complaint filed by the AICDA, advocate Ashutosh Dubey issued a legal notice to the District Collector. The lawyer describes Bharat Mata as a personification of India that came first into existence during the nineteenth century, after the Great Indian Mutiny of 1857. The notice calls the complaint filed by AICDA “absolutely baseless” and alleges that the complaint was filed with the intention of “inciting fear and hatred”.

“The statue not at all disrupts the communal harmony because Bharat belongs to the mother-land, India is a secular country and in secular countries, no one holds the authorisation to harm any statue which is related to public sentiments,” the notice reads.

The advocate warned that the notice should be considered as a statutory demand notice and the idol of Bharat Mata should not be tampered with again and again, failing which harsh action will be initiated. The failure to act on the notice will invite legal action under various sections of the Indian Penal Code 1860, Prevention to Insults to National Honours Act, 1971, the notice read.

Bharat Mata statue controversy

A controversy had erupted after a Christian missionary organisation Christians of the Church of South India (CSI), filed an objection over the statue of Bharat Mata with Kanyakumari police claiming that the statue was hurting their “religious sentiments”. After their complaint, the Kanyakumari Police had covered the statue, causing outrage amongst the villagers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The incident sparked off protests as members of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindu Munnani, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other villagers staged demonstrations and later removed the cover. The protest was spearheaded by BJP leader Tarun Vijay and local RSS Swayamsevaks who later secured an order from the District Collector to reinstate the Bharat Mata statue to her original position.

Afte District Collector overturned the police’s decision to cover the Bharat Mata statue, elated villagers had organised a ‘Bharat Mata Pujan’ programme and worshipped the statue of Bharat Mata with great enthusiasm.

The Bharat Mata statue was situated on the premises of Issaki Amman temple, which is reportedly 200 years old. The site is private property. The owner had installed a statue of Bharat Mata and had embellished it with a tri-colour saree.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsanti hindu, statue controversy, christian bharat mata

Latest News

News Reports

All India Christian Development Army files complaint against Bharat Mata statue in Kanyakumari, advocate sends notice to DC warning legal action if statue is...

OpIndia Staff -
All India Christian Development Army files complaint against Bharat Mata statue in Kanyakumari alleging disruption of communal harmony
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mob pelt stone at police and free cow slaughter accused Afzal who was arrested, three policemen injured

OpIndia Staff -
As police officials arrested Afzal, a frenzied mob attacked the policemen and pelted stones at them, they also freed Afzal.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka govt decides to name newly built Yelahanka flyover after Veer Savarkar, opposition parties oppose the decision

OpIndia Staff -
The 400-metre long flyover will be inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, on the day of Veer Savarkar's birthday.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt to provide employment opportunities to 2.16 lakh migrants and unemployed youths

OpIndia Staff -
The Khadi board has outined 12 plans and programs and a target has been set up to provide employment to 1,45,528 people.
Read more
News Reports

Himachal Pradesh: Mahila Congress leader Suman Chaudhary and others booked for trying to stop cremation of a Coronavirus patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Mahila Congress Leader obstructed the way of ambulance to cremation ground with her supporters.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more

Connect with us

228,241FansLike
351,748FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com