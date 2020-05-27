Himachal Pradesh: Mahila Congress leader Suman Chaudhary and others booked for trying to stop cremation of a Coronavirus patient

A senior Mahila Congress leader along with three councillors have been booked under Epidemics act for obstructing in the cremation proceedings of a coronavirus deceased patient. Suman Chaudhary, who is Chief of Mahila congress in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh allegedly interrupted the way of an ambulance to the cremation ground carrying a patient who was declared dead on Monday.

Suman Chaudhary along with three Congress councillors has been booked under various sections of the Indian penal code and Epidemics Diseases act. As per officials, the Congress leader along with others came in the road and blocked the passage which led to the cremation ground which interrupted the way of an ambulance which was carrying a deceased woman who was suffering from coronavirus.

This act of Congress leader has ended up bringing shame to the congress party. The Mahila Congress leader on one side expressed her concern for corona warriors on social media by saying “corona ko harana hai, manavta ko bachana hai”, on the other side she puts obstructions in the cremation proceedings of a coronavirus deceased.

The coronavirus patient was a 63-year old kidney patient who died at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Nerchowk in Mandi on Monday. The deceased was being taken to the cremation ground at her native place for the last rites when they met with the congress leader who created a ruckus along with others.