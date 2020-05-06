Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Watch: Security forces personnel ask Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tanveer Malik if he wants to go to ‘Jannat’

Malik is reportedly an associate of two active terrorists in Kashmir. One of his earlier terror associates was killed by security forces at the start of this year.

OpIndia Staff

Tanveer Ahmer Malik, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist
On Friday, security forces nabbed an Islamic terrorist belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist identified as Tanveer Ahmed was seen pleading Indian Army soldiers.

In a video shared by ABP News journalist Vikas Bhaduaria, it can be seen that the Islamic terrorist sitting as security forces ask him whether he wants to go to ‘jannat’. (Note: Strong language, viewer discretion advised)

In the video, the Indian security personnel can be seen questioning the captured terrorist where one of them is asking if he wants to see ‘Jannat’ (heaven).

Malik is reportedly an associate of two active terrorists in Kashmir. One of his earlier terror associates was killed by security forces at the start of this year.

“Acting on intelligence inputs about the terrorist, a joint team of J&K Police’s special operations group, Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF’s 33 Bn launched a search operation and arrested him from Sheikhpura village in Gundana tehsil. One pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition were also recovered from his possession”, Jammu and Kashmir police was quoted as saying.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed

In a massive success to security forces of the country, Riyaz Naikoo – the top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander was killed by the Indian Armed Forces near a village near Pulwama on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the Islamic terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was trapped in a village during an overnight operation in Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. During the encounter last night, another unidentified terrorist was also killed by the security forces in the Awantipora area.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit’s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

The dreaded terrorist – Riyaz Naikoo is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He had carried a reward of  Rs 12 lakh on his head. The killing of Riyaz Naikoo is a big blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizbul Mujahideen. Riyaz Naikoo is among the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

