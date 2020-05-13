Thursday, May 14, 2020
Indore: Suspecting coronavirus, 78-year old man with pneumonia and breathing problems commits suicide

The hospital authorities have informed that Ahuja was admitted to the hospital on 24 April on suspicion of Covid-19. However, he was not found infected with the epidemic in the tests.

OpIndia Staff

Old man suffering from pneumonia jumps to death from 4th floor of Indore hospital
Representational image Picture courtesy: Dainik Bhaskar
A 78-year old man committed suicide by jumping off from the fourth floor of the Maharaj Tukajirao Holkar hospital in Indore on Wednesday morning. The hospital administration hast stated that the elderly patient was suffering from severe pneumonia in both lungs.

The hospital has clarified that the deceased patient was found coronavirus negative. It is suspected that he went into depression.

As per reports, the elderly patient was admitted in the hospital for the last 19 days. The Doctor in-charge of MTH hospital Sumit Shukla said that Satyapal Ahuja (78) was under treatment in the fourth floor of the hospital. He suddenly jumped off the hospital floor. There was a window near his bed from he jumped down. He said that the elderly man was seriously injured in the incident and was put on the life support system. Despite all the efforts of the doctors, his life could not be saved.

The MTH Hospital has a 300 bedded facility for admitting Coronavirus patients. The hospital is categorized as Yellow category by the Health Department and is currently treating coronavirus patients too.

Shukla informed that Ahuja was admitted to the hospital on 24 April on suspicion of Covid-19. However, he was not found infected with the epidemic in the tests. He told that Ahuja was admitted to MTH hospital because he had severe pnuemonia in both of the lungs and due to difficulty in breathing he was being given oxygen from medical devices.

Indore has been the worst coronavirus affected city in Madhya Pradesh. The state has reported over 3600 coronavirus cases and only Indore has over 1800 of the total cases in the state.

