Karnataka: Police arrest one Saleem Ballari after he spat on hotel staff, find out he is a murder accused on the run

Saleem Ballari, a resident of Hubbali, was involved in a fracas on Friday when he got into an argument at a hotel

OpIndia Staff

An unusual incident occurred in Karnataka where the Police had a lucky break when they caught a murder-accused on the run. Saleem Ballari, a resident of Hubbali, was involved in a fracas on Friday when he got into an argument at a hotel. Soon, matters escalated and allegedly he spat on the staff and manhandled them. Subsequently, the Police were informed of the matter and they came in and took him into custody, and found out that he is actually a murder accused on the run, according to reports.

On Friday evening, Saleem engaged in a session of binge-drinking, following which he went outside to get food for himself at Nekar Nagar. But due to lockdown restrictions, eateries were shut down by 7 PM. When he asked the staff at a nearby hotel to provide him with food, he was told that the services had closed for the day. Angered by the refusal, Saleem started abusing the staff and eventually spat on him. With the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic underway, such atrocious behaviour could prove to be life-threatening.

Consequently, the hotel staff and other people present in the are tied him to a pole and informed the Police about the matter. Soon police from Kasabapet police station reached the spot and took Saleem Ballari into custody. After the Police started investigating his background, they discovered that he is a murder-accused who had been on the run. He had been absconding after allegedly killing a man in Kalaburgi in November. The murder was committed when the victim was out on bail.

After committing the murder, Saleem had been hiding in Nekar Nagar, doing unskilled jobs, said Kasabapet police. Reportedly, he is a supari killer, means he murders for money. Apart from the murder case, several cases of theft and intimidation are also registered against him. However, the Police said that they could not divulge any more details regarding the case at that moment.

Saleem Ballary was later taken to KIMS for a medical checkup.

