A family in a village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh had to leave the place as more than a hundred baby cobras have started to come out of the nest after dawn and slither around the house. As per reports, around 123 venomous cobras use to crawl around an area in Madhya Pradesh’s Ron village. The tally is also increasing day by day. The villagers are extremely scared and also believing it as a sign of bad luck.

The house belongs to Jeevan Singh Kushwaha. Due to continuous hissing threat from the baby cobras, the family has shifted to another village while Kushwaha stayed back to guard his property. Kushwaha sits on a chair during the night as he fears that if falls asleep, his leg may dangle onto the floor. He spends the night awake and keeps a watch on his house and those crawling baby cobras. He revealed that as the sun sets they come out of their nest and slither in and around the house. “There are these young cobras inside my house and coronavirus outside. Where do I go?” Kushwah asked.

Young Cobras are deadlier than adults

The forest department officials are making attempts to track down the nests. A cobra lays 20-40 eggs at a time, so it is estimated that there may be an entire colony of cobras under the house.

As per officials, the baby cobras slithering around the house have hatched out within two-three days. Young cobras are more toxic than the adult ones as they don’t have instincts to conserve the poison, and they eventually release the complete poison in the host body in a single bite.

Kushwaha said that they found hundreds of snakes under the floor. They caught fifty-one snakes but every day five-six more baby cobras are coming out. “Hundreds of baby cobras were found bundled up under the floor. We tried catching them, and caught 51 in one day. Five to six snakes are coming out every day. We haven’t slept properly for the past week. One of us sits on a chair to keep watch on these baby cobras,” Kushwah said. Kushwah and his friends are trying to catch the snakes and release them at a distant place.

In a similar incidence two years ago, more than 100 baby cobras were found in a house in Odisha. Over 100 babies of monocled cobras and two common kraits, along with 21 eggs were found the in the thatched house of a daily worker in Shyampur village in Bhadrak district.