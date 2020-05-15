Numerous violations have been observed in Muslim dominated localities during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, another such violation was reported from the Jali Kothi area in Meerut. SDM Ajay Kumar Tiwari was informed of a gathering in the area by a source. After receiving the information, the SDM gathered his own team and proceeded to raid the said place. Once he was there, he saw a huge crowd had gathered in the house of one Yusuf Badshah. It is pertinent to mention here that 13 individuals have tested positive thus far in Jali Kothi, Meerut and the area has been declared a hotspot.

Reportedly, the crowd had gathered at the house for a feast that had been going on for the past two days. Yusuf Badshah has been arrested along with four others in connection to the event. More would have been arrested but chaos erupted when the SDM reached the spot and many of the attendees managed to flee. Cases have been registered against the attendees under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and for violations of the section 144 restrictions imposed in the area.

Reports differ slightly on what exactly happened at Jali Kothi

Reports vary slightly regarding the details of what exactly happened. According to Amar Ujala, more than 50 people had gathered for the feast while Live Hindustan puts the number at 150. Other reports put the number at over 200. There are other aspects to the story as well where the reports differ.

While some reports claim that the SDM had called the in-charge of the Delhi Gate Police Station after receiving the inform, other reports say that the informer had requested him specifically to not inform the area police station right away as they were already aware of what was happening and if they were informed, the criminals would be able to escape without any consequences. This prompted the SDM to raid the place straightaway. It is also reported that the SDM had called the in-charge of the police station only after reaching the place. However, the reports agree that the in-charge had not received the call.

Police Attackedin Jali Kothi, Meerut in April

That there was severe lapse on the part of the Police cannot be ignored. Whether they were aware of what was happening will only be made clear after the matter is investigated by competent authorities. It is pertinent to mention that Jali Kothi in Meerut is the same where policemen and district officials had been pelted with stones earlier in April after they had reached the place to seal a part of it following the presence of Coronavirus infected individuals at a Mosque in the area. Numerous people including the city magistrate had been injured during the attack.