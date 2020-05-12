Thursday, May 14, 2020
MLC elections: Uddhav Thackeray lists family assets worth Rs 143 crores in his maiden election affidavit

Liabilities of about Rs 15.50 crores, including a loan amount of Rs 4.06 crores, were also mentioned in Uddhav Thackeray's maiden affidavit submitted before the Election Commission.

Uddhav Thackeray lists family assets worth Rs 143 crores
Rashmir Thackeray and MH CM Uddhav Thackeray, Image Source: Zee News
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday filed his nominations for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council(MLC) elections and disclosed in his affidavit that his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crores.

Notably, it is the first time that the Shiv Sena supremo has filed for nominations in an election. His son Aaditya Thackeray, had filed his nominations last year when he contested and won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections from the Worli seat.

In the affidavit, mandatory for the candidates to submit while filing their nomination, Uddhav Thackeray has declared family assets worth Rs 143 crores. As per reports, the movable assets of the Thackeray family are worth 61.8 crores while immovable assets are at 81.3 crores

Besides, the Maharashtra CM has also revealed details of his salary, interest, dividend, and capital gain as a source of his income. Liabilities of about Rs 15.50 crores, including a loan amount of Rs 4.06 crores, were also mentioned in his maiden affidavit submitted before the Election Commission.

The affidavit submitted by the Shiv Sena supremo also provided details about the sources of income of his family members, including his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, who is also the editor of Shiv Sena party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. The affidavit pegs Maharashtra CM’s personal assets at Rs 76.59 crores, out of which Rs 52.44 crores are immovable while Rs 24.14 crores are movable.

Interestingly, the Maharashtra CM has stated that he does not own a single vehicle.

Assets declared by former CM Devendra Fadnavis

The declaration of assets possessed by Uddhav Thackeray in his maiden election affidavit has sparked a comparison between the assets held by the current Maharashtra CM with the predecessor.

According to the affidavit submitted by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in October 2019 while filing for his nominations for the Maharashtra legislative assembly elections, the BJP leader had declared that the assets owned by him amounted to a paltry Rs 3.86 crores, out of which Rs 3.78 crores were categorised under immovable assets. Further, Fadnavis reported having Rs 17,500 “cash-in-hand” and bank deposits of Rs 8,29,665.

Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis owned immovable assets worth Rs 99.3 lakhs, the affidavit mentioned. In addition, Amruta also owned shares worth Rs 2.33 crores and deposits of Rs 3,37,025 in her bank accounts.

Searched termsUddhav Thackeray election, Uddhav Thackeray maharashtra, Maharashtra coronavirus

