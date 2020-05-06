Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Severed head of calf found amidst reports of stray cows going ‘missing’ from roads

The severed head of the calf is recovered close on the heels of reports that the stray cows and calfs on the roads have suddenly gone 'missing' in the lockdown.

OpIndia Staff

Severed head of calf found in a drain in Muzaffarnagar (representational image courtesy: IndiaToday)
Tension prevailed in Mimlana Road in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after a severed head of a calf was found in a drain as per a report by Amar Ujala. The police reached the spot and controlled the situation after angry villagers started protesting. As per reports, on Sunday at around 4:15 PM, one man saw the severed head of the calf in the drain. He then informed others who reached the drain and tried to bring out the severed head.

The residents then demanded a probe on reports of cow slaughter in the area. On getting the information, Ramlila Tilla Chowki incharge SI Rajendra Vashisht reached the spot and extracted the severed head of the calf. The police has promised a proper investigation and that the culprits will be punished.

Stray cows and calves are vanishing from roads

The severed head of the calf is recovered close on the heels of reports that the stray cows and calfs on the roads have suddenly gone ‘missing’ in the lockdown. Amar Ujala report states that in the Ramlila Tilla area, there were over 100 stray cows and calves. The residents used to look after them. However, during the lockdown, the calves and cows have suddenly vanished. People have alleged that the cows may have been slaughtered by those involved in smuggling.

A Jagran report states that a possible reason for the cows to go missing could be due to increased cow slaughter. As per the report, in past 40 days, not a single cow reached a cowshed where earlier around 35 cows were sent to the cowshed in previous two months. Not a single complaint was received of the stray cows walking on the roads.

Contact: info@opindia.com

