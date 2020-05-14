Friday, May 15, 2020
Petition filed in Rajasthan HC against Minister Vishvendra Singh for not wearing mask in public

DGP Bhupendra Yadav, Bharatpur DIG Laxman Gaur and Bharatpur SP Hyder Ali Jaidi have also been made respondents in the case for not registering an FIR against the minister

OpIndia Staff

Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh/ Image Source: Patrika
A petition has been filed in Rajasthan High Court against Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh for appearing in public without wearing a mask.

Reportedly, the petition was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday by lawyer Poonam Chand Bhandari. In the plea, Bhandari has accused Vishvendra Singh of visiting a public place in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district without wearing a mask.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Rajasthan High Court had earlier issued a diktat making it mandatory to wear a mask in public. The guidelines issued by union home ministry has also made wearing a mask or face-covering in public places mandatory.

In his petition, Bhandari has stated that, on April 25, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh was instructing policemen outside the Kumher police station in Bharatpur. The petition mentioned that Vishvendra Singh was asking the local police to enforce rules in the city after a woman from the city was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lawyer accused that Rajasthan Tourism minister was seen without a mask even as all the policemen were wearing masks. Bhandari said that Vishvendra Singh violated Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. 

Senior police officers made respondent in the case

Reportedly, apart from minister Vishvendra Singh, DGP Bhupendra Yadav, Bharatpur DIG Laxman Gaur and Bharatpur SP Hyder Ali Jaidi have also been made respondents in the case.

Advocate Bhandari also accused the Rajasthan police of not registering an FIR, which led him to file a criminal petition under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He also alleged that he has been receiving threat calls for registering a complaint against Congress minister.

Speaking to India Today, Rajasthan Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh said that he was aware of the petition filed against him in the Rajasthan High Court.

Vishvendra Singh had caught spreading misinformation in the past

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh had taken to Twitter in early April to claim that a pregnant Muslim woman was refused admission in a hospital by one Dr Muneet Valia in Bharatpur “because she was a Muslim”. Singh had claimed that the doctor had asked the patient to go to Jaipur to get her checkup done since she is Muslim.

However, the transfer slip issued by the said doctor to the patient was soon shared by netizens exposing the false propaganda of the Rajasthan minister. Later, it became known that the Muslim woman was pregnant for the 7th time and was suffering from anaemia due to which she was referred to a different hospital.

