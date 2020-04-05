Political rivalry between to leaders of Congress-led Rajasthan Government seems to have led to spread of false narrative regarding the pregnant Muslim woman who was referred to a bigger hospital. Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh posted a tweet regarding an incident in a Rajasthan hospital where a Muslim woman her child to underlying health issues. Singh had claimed on social media that the hospital had refused to treat her due to her religion. Singh had said that the local Bharatpur MLA is the state health minister and yet, such incidents were happening in the city. Later, it became known that the Muslim woman was pregnant for the 7th time and was suffering from anaemia due to which she was referred to a different hospital.

Pregnant Muslim Woman was refused medical attention at the Zenana Hospital in #Bharatpur & was told to go to Jaipur given her religion. Local Bharatpur MLA is State Health Minister & this is the condition of the hospital in Bharatpur City. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/Rd2i4UZGk3 — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) April 4, 2020

Infighting appears to brewing within the ranks Rajasthan state government. Two ministers seem to be at loggerheads with each as the country struggles hard to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Vishvendra Singh and Dr. Subhash Garg, both ministers in the Congress-led state government, do not appear to enjoy a cordial relationship. They have been at each other’s throat in the past as well. Dr Subhash Garg is a Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA representing Bharatpur constituency.

Earlier, Vishvendra Singh had quote-tweeted a Zee News tweet which said that he was working on the ground while the local Bharatpur MLA, Dr. Subhash Garg, was busy in meetings. The tweet had said, “Instead of being with the public at a difficult time, the minister @drsubhashg is playing meeting-meeting while minister @vishvendrabtp is working on the ground, talking about working at ground zero.”

Vishvendra Singh also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of trying to cover-up the matter. He said that he was a cabinet minister and does not speak without proof.

Arvind Ji- there is not need to verify or recheck as I have all the videos. It is clear that the government is trying to suppress the truth. I am a cabinet minister and do not speak without proof. Please don’t cover up. @SachinPilot @RajCMO https://t.co/u9ZPJSBpVu — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) April 4, 2020

A glance at Singh’s timeline shows how the fight has been brewing since a while. Their differences got media attention even during Bharatpur Municipal Corporation elections held last year. He has been taking digs at Dr Subhash Garg on social media even before the recent incident.

He retweeted a tweet praising himself and criticising Garg during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alas, @drsubhashg, State Minister & local MLA from Bharatpur City, has finally arrived to take account of the situation here. I hope his meetings are soemthing more than just a photo opportunity. I have been battling the crisis alone since the last 15 days. @ashokgehlot51 — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) April 3, 2020

In fact, if you notice, even in his original tweet where he shared the news of the pregnant Muslim woman, he had taken a dig at Dr Subhash Garg, RLD MLA of Bharatpur.

Many on social media also speculated that the story about Muslim Pregnant woman’s health issue was given a communal colour because of the infighting.

So it came out as power tussle between Congress leaders.@vishvendrabtp & @drsubhashg

Is rajasthan congress is also getting divided on MP Model. @SachinPilot @DrSatishPoonia https://t.co/8wkT9GvegS — Lokendra Kumar (@LokendraGoyal) April 5, 2020

There appears to be some conflict underway within the Rajasthan Government. While it is unclear as of now whether the conflict within the party contributed to the death of the child, it definitely does appear to be a case of infighting where the woman was dragged into for a political one-upmanship.