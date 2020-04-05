Sunday, April 5, 2020
Did discontent within the Congress-led Rajasthan Govt lead to false narratives being peddled regarding a pregnant Muslim woman who lost the 7th child

Infighting appears to brewing within the ranks Rajasthan state government. Two ministers seem to be at loggerheads with each as the country struggles hard to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress leaders Vishvendra Singh and Dr Subhash Garg
Political rivalry between to leaders of Congress-led Rajasthan Government seems to have led to spread of false narrative regarding the pregnant Muslim woman who was referred to a bigger hospital. Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh posted a tweet regarding an incident in a Rajasthan hospital where a Muslim woman her child to underlying health issues. Singh had claimed on social media that the hospital had refused to treat her due to her religion. Singh had said that the local Bharatpur MLA is the state health minister and yet, such incidents were happening in the city. Later, it became known that the Muslim woman was pregnant for the 7th time and was suffering from anaemia due to which she was referred to a different hospital.

Infighting appears to brewing within the ranks Rajasthan state government. Two ministers seem to be at loggerheads with each as the country struggles hard to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Vishvendra Singh and Dr. Subhash Garg, both ministers in the Congress-led state government, do not appear to enjoy a cordial relationship. They have been at each other’s throat in the past as well. Dr Subhash Garg is a Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA representing Bharatpur constituency.

Earlier, Vishvendra Singh had quote-tweeted a Zee News tweet which said that he was working on the ground while the local Bharatpur MLA, Dr. Subhash Garg, was busy in meetings. The tweet had said, “Instead of being with the public at a difficult time, the minister @drsubhashg is playing meeting-meeting while minister @vishvendrabtp is working on the ground, talking about working at ground zero.”

Vishvendra Singh also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of trying to cover-up the matter. He said that he was a cabinet minister and does not speak without proof.

A glance at Singh’s timeline shows how the fight has been brewing since a while. Their differences got media attention even during Bharatpur Municipal Corporation elections held last year. He has been taking digs at Dr Subhash Garg on social media even before the recent incident.

He retweeted a tweet praising himself and criticising Garg during the coronavirus outbreak.

In fact, if you notice, even in his original tweet where he shared the news of the pregnant Muslim woman, he had taken a dig at Dr Subhash Garg, RLD MLA of Bharatpur.

Many on social media also speculated that the story about Muslim Pregnant woman’s health issue was given a communal colour because of the infighting.

There appears to be some conflict underway within the Rajasthan Government. While it is unclear as of now whether the conflict within the party contributed to the death of the child, it definitely does appear to be a case of infighting where the woman was dragged into for a political one-upmanship.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

OpIndia Staff
Many on social media also speculated that the story was shared by Congress MLA to settle political scores with RLD MLA Dr Subhash Garg
