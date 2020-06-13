Thirteen staffers working at the secretariat of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have been tested positive of Wuhan coronavirus.

An official told IANS, ‘Total 13 people have tested positive for the infection. We are tracing the close contacts. The remaining staff members are being scanned for the symptoms. The office is being sanitised as per the government”s guidelines.”

Earlier, four staffers at Raj Niwas were tested positive on May 29. Several coronavirus cases have also been reported from the office of Health minister Satyendra Jain in Delhi Secretariat and the office of District Magistrates as well.

On May 29, two floors of Parliament Annexe building was sealed when a Director level officer attended work on May 28 and was later tested positive of coronavirus along with his family.

Prior to this, a housekeeping staff of parliament who works in the lower house was tested positive with coronavirus. The staffer was posted at the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG road.

Also, The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker who works in Rashtrapati Bhawan was found coronavirus positive. Given that effect, 125 families associated with Rashtrapati Bhavan were sent to strict self-isolation.

The Building of Aviation Ministry was also sealed after a staffer of the ministry was tested positive for coronavirus.