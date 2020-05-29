Friday, May 29, 2020
Two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after Rajya Sabha official tests positive for coronavirus

The officials have requested people who may have come in contact with the officer or his personal staff to monitor their health.

OpIndia Staff

4

The fourth case of coronavirus infection in the Parliament premises was detected on Friday. This time a Rajya Sabha official has been confirmed positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

As per reports, the Director level officer attended work on May 28 and was later found positive for the novel coronavirus along with his wife and kids. Reportedly, the director’s office is being sanitized.

Following the officer tested positive for COVID-19, two floors of Parliament Annexe building have been sealed. This is the second case to emerge from the same building.

“Parliament Security Service is presently undertaking the work of sanitization of entire area of 1st floor, Parliament House Annexe building including washrooms, corridors, passage from VIP gate & staff gate up to his room and lifts and the complete sanitization exercise is expected to be completed by 2015 hrs,” an official statement released by Rajya Sabha secretariat said. The officials have also requested people who may have come in contact with the officer or his personal staff to monitor their health.

Lok Sabha and Rashtrapati bhawan were sealed ealier after emergence of coronavirus cases

Prior to this, a housekeeping staff of parliament who works in the lower house was tested positive with coronavirus. The staffer was posted at the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG road.

Also, The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker who works in Rashtrapati Bhawan was found coronavirus positive. Given that effect, 125 families associated with Rashtrapati Bhavan were sent to strict self-isolation.

The Building of Aviation Ministry was also sealed after a staffer of the ministry was tested positive for coronavirus.

