Tuesday, April 21, 2020
After Rashtrapati Bhawan, Lok Sabha staffer tested positive for novel coronavirus

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies have been directed to conduct COVID-19 tests for his family members too. The man lives with 9 family members.

Lok Sabha employee tests coronavirus positive
Parliament House, image via Twitter
A staff of Parliament house who was working as a housekeeper has been found infected by the Wuhan Coronavirus. As per reports, there are 3,000 staffers in the Lok Sabha, among them, this has emerged as the first case.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the staffer was not at work since the budget session was adjourned on March 23. “Approximately ten days ago, he fell ill and went to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for check-ups including ECG. He was discharged on the same day,” an official said.

The report claims that the staffer was not posted in the parliament complex but at the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG road.

Another official claimed that he developed symptoms of coronavirus such as cough, fever and body ache. He said, “On April 18, he again went for a check-up at RML Hospital. This time, the doctors tested him for COVID-19. On Monday (April 20), his report came and he tested positive for COVID-19.”

The man has a wife, three sons and a daughter. His Grandchildren also live with him at his residence in Kali Bari Marg, New Delhi. His son works with  Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and is currently posted in CCTV wing of parliament house.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies have been directed to conduct COVID-19 tests for his family members too.

Relative of a sanitation worker in Rashtrapati Bhawan found positive

The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker who works in Rashtrapati Bhawan was found coronavirus positive. Given that effect, 125 families associated with Rashtrapati Bhavan were sent to strict self-isolation.

Reports suggests that the mother of the woman’s daughter-in-law had died of the Chinese virus infection and her funeral was attended by all family members. When they were sent for testing, all of them had tested negative, except for the employee’s daughter-in-law.

Coronavirus in India

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown in India till May 3, 2020. Soon after that, a religious congregation attended by the Tablighi Jamaat members was found to be behind the sudden spike in the number of the Wuhan Coronavirus cases. The deadly virus has claimed 590 lives and infected 18,601 people in India so far.

Read more
