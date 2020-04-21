Relative of female staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan diagnosed with Coronavirus

On Monday, 125 families in the Rashtrapati Bhavan were asked to self-isolate after the daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker who lives in the same complex tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Earlier, the mother of the woman’s daughter-in-law had died of the Chinese virus infection and her funeral was attended by all family members. When they were sent for testing, all of them had tested negative, except for the employee’s daughter-in-law. Reportedly, the infected patient has been transferred to a quarantine centre at the Birla Mandir complex.

As such, 25 families that are within the same block of the Rashtrapati Bhavan have been kept under strict isolation while an additional 100 families have also been asked to self-isolate. They are only allowed to step out of the house for procuring groceries while following social distancing norms.

Coronavirus in India

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown in India till May 3, 2020, after the religious congregation attended by the Tablighi Jamaat members saw a sudden spike in the number of the Wuhan Coronavirus cases. The deadly virus has claimed 590 lives and infected 18,601 people in India so far.

As factories stay shut and vehicles stay off the roads amidst coronavirus lockdown, the water quality of the rivers has improved. Ganga is much cleaner in Kanpur and Varanasi and mountain ranges like Dhauladhar in Himachal Pradesh are visible from Jalandhar, Punjab.