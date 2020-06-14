Sunday, June 14, 2020
64 health department employees sacked for getting jobs by fraud 20 years ago in Uttar Pradesh, 18-year-old probe ended

The matter came into the knowledge of the government in 2002 when an audit team asked them for their service books, but failed to provide them

OpIndia Staff

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
OP Tiwari, Chief Medical Officer of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, informed that the department has dismissed 64 health department employees who managed to get jobs using fraudulent means 20 years ago. They were posted in Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

As per reports, during 1996 and 1998, 64 people got appointed in Grade-4 posts using fraudulent means. They were drawing salaries since then. Some of these officials also got promotions and were posted as clerks. For the past 18-years, an inquiry was going on to check if they used fraudulent methods to get jobs or not. Last Wednesday, the Economic Offence Wing, Varanasi, finally submitted the report, after which the department dismissed all 64 employees.

CMO said in his statement that during the inquiry, the EOW found out that these health department employees used fake documents to get jobs. The department has sent to the CMOs of the districts where these officials are currently posted.

The matter came into the knowledge of the government in 2002 when an audit team asked them for their service books, but failed to provide them. The team wrote to the government to initiate an inquiry on suspicion. After 18-years long probe, the department finally dismissed them after finding the suspicions to be true.

