Sunday, June 21, 2020
AAP leader shares morphed images of PM Modi bowing down to Chinese President Xi Jinping, complaint filed

AAP leader Amit Mishra on Saturday shared an image which showed PM Modi bowing down to Chinese President Xi Jinping claiming that PM Modi has surrendered to the Chinese. However, the image is fake.

OpIndia Staff

AAP leader Amit Mishra
A complaint has been filed against a member of Aam Aadmi Party for sharing morphed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defame him. The complainant, BJP leader Suresh Nakhua, also accused the AAP leader for maligning Indian Armed forces and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Image Source: Suresh Nakhua

AAP leader Amit Mishra on Saturday shared an image which showed PM Modi bowing down to Chinese President Xi Jinping claiming that PM Modi has surrendered to the Chinese. However, the image is fake.

The actual two images

The AAP leader had morphed two different images and posted on social media to belittle PM Modi against Chinese President XI Jinping, especially at a time when China has gone rogue against India. The AAP leader wrote, “One leader bowed down to the British and other in front of China”.

The complainant alleged that the morphed images by Mishra had highlighted the sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces in bad intent and also hurt the sentiments of followers of Veer Savarkar.

In his complaint, Nakhua alleged that the misleading images showcased that the PM Modi was bowing to an aggressive neighbour which is not an original image but a photoshopped image. He alleged that such images have hurt the sentiments of people of India who support Indian Army.

The complainant has also alleged that the morphed images shows India in bad light and is liable for treason and origin of false alarms.

