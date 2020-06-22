Two arrested for transporting 26000 kg of beef in Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh police had reportedly seized about 26,000 kg of beef at Purushothapuram check post in Srikakulam, located along the Andhra-Odisha border. As per reports, the beef was being transported from the State of West Bengal to Tamil Nadu in a truck. The seized meat was worth ₹20 lacs in the market and was neatly packed in small parcels.

Two drivers, identified as Francis and Ganapathi Sekhar, had been arrested by the Ichapuram police of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. While Sekhar is a resident of Selam in Tamil Nadu, Francis hails from Tirunavelli district. Reportedly, the vehicle was coming from Odisha when it was stopped at NH-16.

Fake bills produced

According to sub-inspector (SI) Satyanarayana, 1300 packets, each weighing 20 kg, were used to transport the seized 26,000 kg of beef. The container truck was stopped by the police, following its suspicious movement, and the drivers were asked to produce bills for the cargo. Acting on a tip-off, the Ichapuram police had seized the truck at around 9 am on Sunday.

The accused reportedly provided fake bills and were arrested after a huge consignment of beef was discovered. As per a report in the Punjab Tribune, the tip-off was received from the Bajrang Dal unit in Berhampur, Odisha. The meat was kept at the police station and sent for Coronavirus testing before producing it as evidence in the Court.