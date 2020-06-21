As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, State Secretary of BJP (Rajasthan) Gyan Dev Ahuja had alleged that the Rajasthan administration was troubling the family of Balwant Singh, father of the injured soldier who urged Rahul Gandhi to not play politics over the Ladakh standoff. He said that the Congress-run administration was coercing the father of the injured soldier into taking back his comments against Rahul Gandhi. “If the administration does not change its attitude, then, we will protest against it”, Ahuja cautioned.

Screenshot of Bhaskar report

Whereabouts of Balwant Singh unknown

Bhaskar reports that when a team of reporters reached the house of Singh, it was found to be locked. The cell phones of the family were also switched off. The house of Surendra Singh’s wife was also locked. Reportedly, a team of police from Ramgarh and Alwar had landed at the house of Balwant Singh on Friday. Following his viral video urging Rahul Gandhi from politicising the border scuffle, another team of police officials from Naugaon landed at his house, only to find him missing. According to ASDM Renu Meena, she had met the family on Friday but conceded that she was unaware of their current whereabouts.

Balwant Singh rebukes Rahul Gandhi

In a video that had gone viral on social media, the father of an injured soldier could be heard appealing to Rahul Gandhi to not politicise the recent violent clash between the Indian security forces and the Chinese army. “The Indian army is strong and can defeat China…My son fought in the army and will continue to fight in the army,” he emphasised. His comments came at the backdrop of a tweet by Rahul Gandhi wherein the latter accused the Union Ministers of lying to protect the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies,” Rahul wrote.