Bhopal: FIR filed against Congress leader Digvijay Singh for holding bicycle rally against fuel price hike without prior approval

The former CM along with other congress members rode bicycles from Roshanpura square to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence to protest against the Central and state govt's move to hike fuel prices

The Bhopal police filed an FIR against Digvijay Singh for leading a cycle protest against the rising prices of fuel amid the lockdown. It is alleged that the Rajya Sabha member did not take any permission from the authorities to stage a protest.

As per reports, the 73-year old politician along with other congress members rode bicycles from Roshanpura square to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence to protest against the Central and state govt’s move to hike fuel prices. A police official stated that delegation was stopped near the Apex bank on their way to Link road no.1 where Madhya Pradesh Chief minister resides because the congress members had not taken any permission for large gathering during the COVID-19 crisis.

Later, an FIR was registered against Digvijay Singh under Sections 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

FIR against Digvijay Singh for sharing an editted video to malign MP CM

Prior to this, Madhya Pradesh police had filed an FIR against Digvijay Singh for sharing a video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his twitter handle. As per the reports, Singh shared an edited version of an old video of Chouhan in connection to a statement made on liquor consumption. The case was filed under sections 465, 501, and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former minister Umashankar Gupta headed a BJP delegation that submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal Police. The complaint mentioned that Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the Kamal Nath government on 12th January 2020. What Singh shared is only an out-of-context 9-second part of the original 2.19-minute video. They demanded strict action against the Congress leader and his associates for conspiring to defame Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

