On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department announced that the depression in the Arabian Sea may develop into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within 24 hours. The deep depression – ‘Cyclone Nisarga’, which is headed towards the coasts in Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to hit the western coast on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the IMD said that Cyclone Nisarga is moving at a speed of 11 kmph. “It lay centred over East-Central Arabian Sea about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat),” said IMD in its release.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next six hours and recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (in Maharashtra’s Raigad) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3,” the IMD further said.

Reportedly, the intensity of Cyclone Nisarga is currently picking up and the speed of the winds could go up to 90-100 kmph. The wind speed is expected to be 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph when it nears landfall.

Cyclone Nisarga to cause heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra

The rainfall could inundate low-lying areas especially in cities like Mumbai and cause structural damage from falling trees and power poles. The cyclone has a devastating effect on the city at a time when Mumbai is already strained for healthcare resources while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the weather department has advised fishermen to not get into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off western coast during next 48 hours.

Similarly, a high-alert has been issued in Mumbai, its suburban districts, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in view of Nisarga. The IMD has already issued a red alert on June 3 and 4. A red alert – indicating that there are chances of extremely heavy rain in these areas on account of the cyclone.

Both Maharashtra and Gujarat governments have ordered people living in low-lying areas on the coastal regions to be evacuated and shifted to safer places. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed a team in Maharashtra.

“Deployment of NDRF team in Maharashtra in view of impending severe cyclone for necessary preventive actions by state,” SN Pradhan, the Director-General of NDRF, said.

The landfall of Cyclone Nisarga comes just a week after the devastating Cyclone Amphan, which had hit the eastern regions of the country, causing large scale destruction in states of Odisha and West Bengal.