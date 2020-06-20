The Delhi Police has filed several charge-sheets in connection with the riots that occurred in Delhi in February over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The riots caused immense damage to life and property and during the investigation, a deep rooted conspiracy has emerged to disrupt communal harmony in the country. OpIndia recently had a conversation with Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora in connection with the matter.

Monika Arora told us that the riots occurred in February, but the planning for it has started in December 2019 itself. She told us that it was a well planned conspiracy. She said that there was nothing anti-Muslim in the law but fake news was spread about it and hate speeches were delivered and people were urged to take to the streets.

According to Monika Arora, the Delhi riots were a consequences of the hatred that was incited from December to February. She hinted towards Shaheen Bagh and the inflammatory language children could be seen using in some of the videos that went viral on social media. The Supreme Court advocate told us that the riots were a consequence of four distinct phases.

In the first stage, right after the passage of the CAA, hate speeches were delivered and university students after teaming up with outsiders hurled petrol bombs, vandalised property, and engaged in acts of arson. There clashed with the Police but later, they went to Courts and claimed that the Police was attacking them.

In the second stage, it was decided that they would occupy some important road in an area where Hindus and Muslims are roughly equal in number. Tents were put up, microphones were installed, and the constitution and the Tricolour were placed as well. However, the intention was always to incite communal violence. She also told us that anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans were also raised there.

In the third stage, mobs started gathering in large numbers in markets. On particular mob comprised of women in Burkhas raised slogans of ‘Azaadi’ in front of a Shiv Mandir. The Police were injured as well but due to the presence of a huge number of women, the Police could not do anything.

In the fourth and final stage, a road in Jafrabad was blocked by a mob of women where Safoora Zargar was present. Another road in Chand Bagh was also blocked.

Advocate Monika Arora was also not impressed with people using the pregnancy of Safoora Zargar to score victimhood points. She recalled the incident of Yamuna Vihar’s Priti Garg who was forced to throw her children off balcony in order to save their lives. The children were caught by their neighbours. Arora asked whether they were not children, whether Priti Garg was not a mother.

Th advocate said, “I am not hopeful but confident that it will be the last experiment of the ‘Dharne se dange tak’ model. Shaheen Bagh 2, Khilafat 2, Jinnah Wali Azadi, no one will be able to raise such slogans and hatch such conspiracies. No Priti Garg will have to throw her children from rooftops again. No Vinod Kashyap will be stoned to death again. We should make an effort to ensure that such an India rises before us. This is our effort as well as yours.”