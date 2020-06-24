Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism, reports Times of India.

According to the reports, the members of Indian National Teachers’ Congress and Delhi University academic council have submitted a complaint to the UGC alleging that Masroor Ahmed Beg had plagiarised a number of papers and copied from the work of noted economist and former UGC chairperson Sukhadeo Thorat to get promoted as the principal of the college.

The complaint signed by several current and former academic council and executive council members was registered on June 20.

Beg manipulated his work, copied contents from other source

According to the UGC guidelines, for selection to the post of principal, one has to secure a minimum API score of 400. However, the fellow professors allege that Beg manipulated his work, copied full papers of other authors without mentioning or giving credit to get an appointment as the principal of the college.

The letter further mentioned that Beg achieved the score “through dubious and fraudulent means”.

The letter alleged that Thorat’s 2015 paper co-authored with AMU professor Mashkoor Ahmad titled “Minorities and poverty: Why some minorities are more poor than others?” published in the Journal of Social Inclusion Studies was copied by Beg in his work titled, “A Comparative Analysis of Poverty of Indian Minorities with respect to the Majority” in 2018.

Balram Pani, who is the dean of DU colleges confirmed that the university had received the complaint. He added that the university was looking into the matter and will take necessary action.

In another letter to the UGC, AC member Naveen Gaur on Monday said as per its “Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations 2018”, DU should constitute Departmental Academic Integrity Panel and Institutional Academic Integrity Panel to probe the allegations.