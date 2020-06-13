In a bizarre incident, an evangelical Church in Argentina reopened as a bar to protest against the implementation of the lockdown of religious places despite the gradual opening of other economic activities.

Federico Picchio, army men from San Lorenzon while tagging the governor of Santa Fe wrote on Twitter, “the religious persecution by the government becomes more and more evident. It is time for you to risk it and rebel against the pressure of the government.”

In the pictures he posted it is clearly seen that the bar tables are uniformly placed inside the church and the pastors are dressed as waiters. The pastors were carrying Bible in their trays as a call for the permission for religious services during the lockdown.

Pastor Daniel Cattaneo said, “We are standing here today dressed like this, carrying a tray because it seems this is the only way we can serve the word of God.” The Pastor claimed that he has opened the ‘worship bar’ at the Evangelical Church of Communidad Redentor (Redeemer Community) in San Lorenzo, Santa Fe.

However, the area in which the evangelical church falls has been successful in containing the coronavirus and is gradually opening the offices and bars and other entities. But the churches are barred from allowing more than 10 people at once.

Recently, the bars and restaurants in Santa Fe ave been allowed to open from 7 am to 11 pm with 30 percent capacity and have been told to keep a record of each and every client in case if any of them tested positive later.

Reportedly, Pastor Cattaneo is looking for more alternatives to avoid the ban on religious services. Journalists from Santa Fe tweeted informing about a ‘drive-in worship’ organised by the Redeemer church. Journalist Pablo Gato Gavira took to twitter saying, “This Sunday in San Lorenzo ‘Self-worship’ will be held at Redeemer Church. At 3 pm in the area behind the cemetery, the faithful will gather in their cars to hear the words of Pastor.” This is an arrangement similar to drive-in cinemas which were popular in the past, but instead of movies, the people in the cars will hear the pastor teaching them Christianity.

Cattaneo said, “So, apart from the breaded veal headed for table four, here goes the word of God from the house of the Lord to all nations. We want to exercise our constitutional right to practice our faith.”

Cattaneo further added, “Bars can open, shops can open, why are they discriminating against us?”

Till now 28,764 cases have been recorded so far in Argentina with a surge of 1,391 cases in the last 24 hours. 785 deaths have been reported in the South American country.