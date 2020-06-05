Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has apologized for making a casteist remark against Yuzvandra Chahal during an Instagram chat which went viral on social media.

Taking to twitter the Former cricketer wrote, “I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.”

Yuvraj Singh affirmed that he has never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, color, creed, or gender. “I have given and will continue to spend my life for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Complaint filed against Yuvraj Singh

Dalit activist and lawyer Rajat Kalsan had filed a complaint against Yuvraj Singh in Hansi in Haryana’s Hisar and demanded the arrest of the cricketer. The advocate also targeted Rohit Sharma and said that he did not show any kind of displeasure over that casteist remark of Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh’s casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal

A couple of month-old video clip has emerged on social media where cricketer Yuvraj was seen using a derogatory term for fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video, that looked like an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj and Rohit were having a friendly conversation during which Yuvraj pointed out that Chahal is posting regular videos on Tik Tok and Instagram.

He said, “In Bha****on ko aur koi to kaam hai nahi. Video dekha tune jo Yuzi ne dala family ke saath?” (They have nothing to do. Have you seen the video posted by Yuzi with his family?) to which Rohit replied, “Maine usko wohi bola yeh apne baap ko nacha raha hai pagal to nahi hai” (I asked him why he was making his father dance, has he gone mad).

The casteist remark generated huge outrage on social media. A hashtag promoted by Dilip Mandal #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो (Yuvraj Singh Apologize) was trending on Twitter and received more than 30,000 tweets.