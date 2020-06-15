In a shocking revelation, a cache of condoms, viagra, contraceptive pills and porn was recovered from a terror hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. It betrays the fact that the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir, who had waged jihad in the name of Islam, were involved in sexual exploitation of innocent Kashmiri women in the valley.

The recovery of materials such as sexual potency enhancing drugs, contraceptive pills to avoid complications later, pornographic material and condoms from terror hideouts reveal that the terrorists were indulging in sexually depraved acts in Jammu and Kashmir under the guise of continuing a holy war for the ‘liberation’ of the Union Territory.

Many Kashmiri girls victimised by the sexual lust of Pakistan-backed terrorists were forcibly kidnapped from their houses in Jammu and Kashmir before being sexually exploited by the terrorists. The recovery of contraceptive pills, condoms and viagra from terror hideaways in the Valley draws a sharp similarity between the rampant sexual abuse of women in Jammu and Kashmir with that of subjugation of women as sex slaves by the ISIS in Syria.

#SexTerrorExpose | Innocents of Kashmir exploited.



Listen in: Testimonial of a ‘sex terror’ victim. pic.twitter.com/tGcYpjdWYk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 15, 2020

According to the testimony of one of the victims of the sexual exploitation at the hands of Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists, she was kidnapped at gunpoint by a Jaish terrorist from her house in Kashmir.

Sh said, “I was forcibly abducted and married after the Jaish terrorist barged in my house and thrashed my family members. I was married to Tanveer Ahmad. He too was beaten and forced to divorce me. When I refused to go with the Jaish terrorist, he forcibly abducted me.”

#SexTerrorExpose | Armed to unleash sexual terror: Cache of Viagra, condoms & porn & 10 packets of contraceptive pills.

Innocents of Kashmir exploited.



Listen in: Father of ‘sex terror’ victim narrates the horror. pic.twitter.com/76WTswvdGy — Al iskandar (@TheSkandar) June 15, 2020

Talking to Times Now, the victim’s father too concurred the pervasive sexual depravity perpetrated by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. “We had married off our daughter to Tanveer but then Dawood (Jaish terrorist) forcibly abducted our daughter after mercilessly thrashing us. We ran pillar to post to free her but he threatened us with a gun. What could we do then? We were helpless, he took away our daughter,” he said.

Shopian: The hotbed of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir

Lately, Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the hotbed of Islamic terrorists. In the past two weeks, about 22 terrorists, including six top commanders, have been neutralised in nine different operations in the region. Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh claimed that a total of 88 terrorists had been killed since January in 36 operations.

Recently, sarpanch Ajay Pandita was gunned down, presumably by Hizbul terrorists, in Anantnag neighbouring Shopian. The incident widespread outrage across the country as late Ajay Pandita’s daughter pledged vengeance against the terrorists who killed her father.