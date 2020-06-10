On Tuesday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share a video of a Delhi-based journalist who narrated his ordeal and cried for help, stating that his entire family, including his kids, have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The Delhi-based journalist Ajay Jha, who works for a media outlet GoNewsIndia, said he and his family were in great difficulty. The journalist also said two persons from his family have also died due to coronvirus.

The Congress MP sharing the video of journalist, tweeted, “For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you. We will overcome this together”.

In the video, the distressed journalist, who is in the home quarantine, also added that his father-in-law and mother-in-law passed away due to the coronavirus and authorities only picked up their dead bodies from his home after a long time.

“Everyone is coronavirus positive in my house – my wife, my two daughters – In the last 10 days, two have died. My wife’s father died and two days ago, her mother also died in this house. The body was kept for a long time, but no one picked it up,” Ajay Jha said in the video shot on a mobile phone.

Jha also alleged that there was no accountability in the system in Delhi as far as dealing with coronavirus pandemic was concerned.

“Everyone is putting the onus of responsibility on others. Kejriwal and the government is claiming that all facilities are there, but the truth is that there is nothing. People are now bhagwan bharose,” the journalist said

The journalist appealing for help said, that his family is in trouble and wanted help to come out of the difficult situation. “I have two daughters – one is nine-year-old and the other is five-year-old. We are trying to be strong but don’t know what will happen. We need help and medical treatment. Hope the people will listen and come forward to help us,” the journalist said in a heart-wrenching video.

Ajay Jha works for Pankaj Pachauri’s GoNews

Incidentally, the journalist in the video worked for a news outlet named ‘Go News’ run by Congress-era journalist Pankaj Pachauri. Pankaj Pachauri was a journalist with NDTV, later also worked as the media advisor of former PM Manmohan Singh.

Ajay Jha has also posted videos on social media reporting on the recent campaign launched by Congress party to draw public support for the people suffering due to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

The @INCindia party on Thursday launched the ‘#SpeakUpIndia’ campaign to draw public support for the people suffering due to the #coronavirus induced #lockdown and asked the central government to unlock its coffers for the needy@Ajay_reporter @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/SqBUIe3NjG — GoNewsIndia (@GoNews_India) May 28, 2020

In another video, Ajay Jha had reported how Congress party was gearing up to launch a ‘SpeakUp’ campaign to help raise the voice of the poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle-class people of the country.