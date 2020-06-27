Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home News Reports Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from a foundation that was partners with Huawei and...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia ExplainsPolitics
Updated:

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from a foundation that was partners with Huawei and received donations from Qatar Foundation

The threat posed by Huawei has been clear for quite some time. And yet, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation managed by top Congress functionaries were receiving funds as late as 2018-19 from an NGO that had partnered with Huawei.

K Bhattacharjee

Also Read

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from Huawi linked Bharti Foundation
Image Credit: India TV
3

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has found itself at the heart of a controversy after it was revealed that it received over Rs. 1 crore as donations from the Government of China during the UPA regime. The foundation counts Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi among its top functionaries. OpIndia can now report that such shady links between the RGF and China continued as late as 2018-2019.

According to the annual report of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for the year 2018-19, Bharti Foundation was one of the organisations that donated to it. During the same year, Bharti Foundation was also partners with Huawei, recognised widely as an extended arm of the Chinese state. The annual report states that income for the RGF for the year 2018-19 from grants and donations was Rs. 95,91,766 rupees.

Source: RGF Annual Report 2018-19

Earlier in 2020, the Trump administration in the US had blocked Huawei and its suppliers from accessing American technology and software. The US has made it clear that Huawei is a threat to their national security due to their extensive links to the Chinese Communist Party. For similar reasons, the United Kingdom is also considering banning Huawei from its 5G networks.

U.S. intelligence officials have been raising concerns for years about the potential for Huawei to use its network access to spy, or worse, to shut down communications in the event of a cyberwar.

The threat posed by Huawei has been clear for quite some time. And yet, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation managed by top Congress functionaries were receiving funds as late as 2018-19 from an NGO that had partnered with Huawei.

Source: RGF Annual Report 2018-19

The documents submitted by Bharti Foundation to the Home Ministry also reveals that it received over Rs. 14 crores in the fiscal year 2018-19 from the Qatar Foundation Endowment. The Qatar Foundation is a private charity established by former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his consort Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

Currently, the Board of Trustees of Qatar Foundation includes Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, all members of the Qatari Royalty.

Document source: MHA website

It is not clear exactly what amount the Bharti Foundation donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. It is also to be remembered that during this period, the RGF was partners with the Aman Biradari Trust, which was founded by Harsh Mander, an ‘activist’ who is a member of an organisation that works with the Italian Secret Service.

While it is to be made clear that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation did not receive donations from an organisation established by Qatari Royalty and was not partners with Huawei, they did receive donations from an organisation that did. Given everything else that we know about the links of Congress party with the CCP, which includes the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two, it only adds to the aura of suspicion and doubt regarding the operation of the foundation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.
Searched termsBharti Foundation

Trending now

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from a foundation that was partners with Huawei and received donations from Qatar Foundation

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation finds itself in a lot of trouble after its donations from China became common knowledge.
Read more
News Reports

Popular Pakistani troll reveals how he makes sure PM Modi doesn’t win any Twitter polls, how anti-India propaganda is organised and furthered

OpIndia Staff -
Al Jazeera documentary highlights how Twitter warriors can create the mirage of a war, far-fetched from the reality on the ground
Read more

Has social service become a way of Conversion for the Missionary mafia?

Opinions prabhasshakya -
In the last few years, it is seen that social service is also becoming a tactic to convert people. Specifically, the Christian missionaries are front runners in this practice.

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support

Entire Chandigarh can feed on langar, my sense of hunger comes from New York: Watch how casual racism of BBC was exposed by chef...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When BBC anchor assumed that chef VIkas Khanna's sense of hunger came from India, he corrected that it came from his New York experience

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from a foundation that was partners with Huawei and received donations from Qatar Foundation

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation finds itself in a lot of trouble after its donations from China became common knowledge.
Read more
News Reports

Hatemonger Ajaz Khan caught spreading fake news again, deletes tweet after UP Police refuted his claims

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan says police station in UP sealed after some policemen tested Coronavirus positive, deletes tweet after UP police refutes the claim
Read more
News Reports

Aam Aadmi Party claims credit for 10,000-bed coronavirus facility in Delhi built by ITBP under union home ministry, mocks Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
AAP govt takes credit for 10,000 bed Covid facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas which is built and operated by ITBP under central govt
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan responsible for 50% of all ‘imported’ Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan now accounts for over 50% of the total 'imported' Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom
Read more
News Reports

Popular Pakistani troll reveals how he makes sure PM Modi doesn’t win any Twitter polls, how anti-India propaganda is organised and furthered

OpIndia Staff -
Al Jazeera documentary highlights how Twitter warriors can create the mirage of a war, far-fetched from the reality on the ground
Read more
Opinions

Has social service become a way of Conversion for the Missionary mafia?

prabhasshakya -
In the last few years, it is seen that social service is also becoming a tactic to convert people. Specifically, the Christian missionaries are front runners in this practice.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: District magistrate allows Muslim man to keep Hindu girl as wife, girl’s parents say she was kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, who was missing since June 17 in Pakistan, reportedly admitted in the court that she had married the Muslim man of her own accord
Read more
News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
News Reports

ED questions Ahmad Patel at his residence in connection with the Sterling Biotech-Sandesara scam

OpIndia Staff -
As Ahmed Patel didn't visit ED office after summons, ED team visits his residence for questioning in Sterling Biotech-Sandesara scam
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leadership is incompetent, loyalty matters to them and not genuine feedback’: Elder brother writes open letter to Sanjay Jha

OpIndia Staff -
Vibuthi Jha pointed out how foolish and dangerous it was for Congress leader Sanjay Jha to "permanently wed" to any ideology.
Read more

Connect with us

233,157FansLike
390,573FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com