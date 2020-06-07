Sunday, June 7, 2020
Home Politics As Rajya Sabha polls near, Gujarat Congress MLAs huddle up in Rajasthan after three...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Rajya Sabha polls near, Gujarat Congress MLAs huddle up in Rajasthan after three MLAs quit the party in one week

As per reports, the remaining Gujarat Congress MLAs have been shifted to Wildwinds Resorts at Abu Road in Rajasthan.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha
70

In the last three months, a total of eight MLAs of the Congress party resigned in Gujarat that brought down the tally in the state to 65. Five MLAs resigned back in March while three resigned on 4th June just before Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for 19th June. Congress had blamed BJP for indulging in horse-trading to break their MLAs in the past. While it is evident that the internal politics in the Congress party is pushing away the “loyal” party leaders, instead of accepting their own mistakes, Congress is blaming others.

All MLAs shifted to Resort in Rajasthan

As per reports, the remaining Gujarat Congress MLAs have been shifted to Wildwinds Resorts at Abu Road in Rajasthan. Earlier, four Congress MLAs were seen at Ambaji that is close to the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. Gulab Singh Rajput, Congress MLAs, said that MLA would discuss the strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Gulab Singh added to his statement that no MLAs are going to leave the party. He accused of those MLAs who have left the party of “betraying the people”. They have disrespected people’s mandate and the party will never forgive them.

Congress and the history of resort politics

This is not the first time the Congress Party is using resort politics to stop its MLAs from resigning. In March this year, Congress had tucked away its Madhya Pradesh MLAs in Rajasthan amid political upheaval. Eventually, the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government toppled. In July 2019, during the intense power tussle in Karnataka, the Congress and the JDS had herded its MLAs in resorts to keep the flock together. However, the encampment of the MLAs did not help the Congress party as the BJP adroitly toppled the 14-month long Congress-JDS government in the state and formed its own government.

Before the Rajya Sabha elections in 2017, Congress airlifted all MLAs to a resort in Karnataka. At that time, Ahmed Patel’s nomination for Rajya Sabha was at stake. Before almost every floor test since 2014, Congress had to move its MLAs to a ‘safer’ location to avoid alleged “horse-trading by BJP.”

24 Rajya Sabha seats at stake

On 1st June, the election commission announced the date for the Rajya Sabha elections. 24 Rajya Sabha seats will be at stake in the upcoming elections on 19th June 2020. Out of these 24 seats, elections on 18 seats could not happen in the last couple of months due to lockdown. The remaining six seats will get vacant in June and July. Four seats will be filled from Gujarat while remaining seats are from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscongress rajya sabha, gujarat rajya sabha elections

Trending now

News Reports

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Communal tension prevailed in Jalandhar after pregnant woman was beaten up by youth over drug trafficking

OpIndia Staff -
The drug problem in Phillaur, (Jalandhar) Punjab caused communal tension between two groups after a youth beat up a pregnant woman.
Read more

Himachal Pradesh: Police arrests man accused of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow in a viral video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a man was reportedly arrested in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over allegations of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow last month.

Delhi likely to have 1 lakh coronavirus cases by end of June, expert committee setup by Delhi govt says 42,000 beds will be by...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The committee has advised the government to make arrangements an additional 15,000 beds by the end of June and around 42,000 by mid-July to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital.

Coronavirus: Delhi Medical Association slams Arvind Kejriwal for threatening doctors by filing FIRs, say they feel insulted by the way they’re treated

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) condemned Delhi government's action to file FIR against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading private hospital in the national capital for "violating rules for registering coronavirus tests".

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Communal tension prevailed in Jalandhar after pregnant woman was beaten up by youth over drug trafficking

OpIndia Staff -
The drug problem in Phillaur, (Jalandhar) Punjab caused communal tension between two groups after a youth beat up a pregnant woman.
Read more
Politics

As Rajya Sabha polls near, Gujarat Congress MLAs huddle up in Rajasthan after three MLAs quit the party in one week

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLAs huddled up in a star resort in Rajasthan ahead of Rajya Sabha polls on June 19.
Read more
News Reports

Himachal Pradesh: Police arrests man accused of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow in a viral video

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a man was reportedly arrested in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over allegations of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow last month.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi likely to have 1 lakh coronavirus cases by end of June, expert committee setup by Delhi govt says 42,000 beds will be by...

OpIndia Staff -
The committee has advised the government to make arrangements an additional 15,000 beds by the end of June and around 42,000 by mid-July to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Delhi Medical Association slams Arvind Kejriwal for threatening doctors by filing FIRs, say they feel insulted by the way they’re treated

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) condemned Delhi government's action to file FIR against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading private hospital in the national capital for "violating rules for registering coronavirus tests".
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai gas leak: Foul smell of suspected gas leak creates panic, BMC asks people to stay calm as it tries to investigate the origin

OpIndia Staff -
Foul smell emanated from various parts of Mumbai leading to a situation of panic as many suspected gas leak.
Read more
News Reports

Shekhar Gupta peddles anti-Brahmin narrative accusing Brahmins of enjoying imaginary privileges

OpIndia Staff -
If 'Brahmin Bashing' was ever a sport, perhaps the 'liberal-secular' Shekhar Gupta and his ilks in the media would have won a medal
Read more

Connect with us

229,929FansLike
365,295FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com