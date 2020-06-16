Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Updated:

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

"Dirty politics played by the 'mean girl gang' of the industry can leave a sour taste", Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon speaks up about the lobbying and power-plays in Bollywood.

OpIndia Staff

The unfortunate and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has compelled many in the film fraternity to break their silence and expose the dirty dark world of Bollywood.

Sharing some of her personal experiences through a series of tweets on her Twitter account, actress Raveena Tandon concurred how “camps do exist” in the film industry. Despite being ‘born in the industry’ the actress took to Twitter to reveal that the “dirty politics played by the mean girl gang of the industry can leave a sour taste”.

‘Chamcha journalists and fake stories

The actress said that if you dare speak the truth you are branded a liar, mad or psychotic by the lobby and the price it costs you is that the “chamcha journos” write pages and pages of fake media stories, destroying all the hard work that you might have done. “Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat. fight back. Some survive, some Don’t”, wrote the actress with a hashtag #oldwoundsrevisited.

In her subsequent tweet she wrote that the pressure of keeping up with the unfair game is something that both, insiders and outsiders of the film industry, have to face. However, she emphasized the need to fight back by citing her own experiences and shared that ‘the more they tried to bury me, the harder I fought back’. 

She concluded the series of tweets by saying: “I love my industry, but yes, the pressures are high, there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds, but that’s what makes the world. One has to pick up the pieces, walk again and again, with the head held high. Goodnight world. I pray for a better tmrw”.

Powerbrokers’ lobby blamed for Sushant Rajput’s death

Apart from Raveena Tandon, many Bollywood celebs had hit out at the ‘lobby’ for pushing the 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide. Actress Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, exposed the propaganda of the film fraternity and the journalists who work in cahoots with them to undermine the talent of the ‘outsiders’ and convince them to live under the false impression that they are ”worthless.’

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying in Bollywood

Likewise, Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, had taken to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to great stardom and has acted in superhit movies such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, committed suicide on Sunday, June the 14th 2020. As per reports, he was found hanging at his home in Bandra.

