Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

Their depravity has no bounds, and they feel no compunction in passing snide remarks at PM Modi, even if that means insulting the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers manning our borders.

OpIndia Staff

Self-proclaimed comedian mock the sacrifice of soldiers in Ladakh with their posts targeting PM Modi
Bollywoodgandu(L) and Aditi Mittal(R)
6

Most of the Indian stand-up comedians are characterised by having an extremely poor sense of humour and harbouring pathological hatred for PM Modi, which inevitably extends to their abhorrence for India. For them, ridiculing India is synonymous to mocking PM Modi. Their depravity has no bounds, and they feel no compunction in passing snide remarks at PM Modi, even if that means insulting the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers manning our borders.

Recently, self-proclaimed comedian Aditi Mittal took to Twitter to trivialise the violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Mittal posted a facetious post on Twitter mocking the deaths of the Indian soldiers in the fierce hand-to-hand combat that took place along the Line of Actual Control.

“The coffins will come back with “PM Cares” stickers on them,” Aditi tweeted about the unfortunate killing of Indian troopers in Ladakh while taking a dig at the PM Cares Fund that is used for combating and containing the coronavirus pandemic as well as in the relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future.

Another unfunny comedian who goes by the name ‘Bollywoodgandu’, used the viral image of George Floyd’s death and photoshopped it to depict the India China standoff in Ladakh. The aforementioned comedian photoshopped the image of the white police officer with Chinese premier Xi Jinping’s face while the man who was kneeled upon by the police officer, George Floyd was replaced with PM Modi’s face with the message “I can’t breathe” and uploaded it as his story on Instagram.

Hating on PM Modi for these self-proclaimed comedians is not a new phenomenon and it has been exhibited by many, including politicians, left-leaning activists masquerading as journalists. But what these ungrateful individuals do not realise is while expressing their aversion for PM Modi, they often proceed to disrespect the country and its armed forces who stake their lives on the line to protect the country from enemy misadventures. However, in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi, these so-called comedians have no qualms in deriding the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces at the frontline.

India-China violent clashes at Galwan Valley

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including Commanding Officer, had attained martyrdom in the violent clashes with the Chinese troopers in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. The Army had initially claimed that 3 soldiers, including one Commanding Officer, were killed in the skirmishes but later in the evening it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others had succumbed to their injuries due to the prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures.

The killing marks the treachery exhibited the Chinese Army as it violated the disengagement plan agreed upon between the two sides following Lieutenant General level meeting on June 6. A senior government official conversant with the debriefing of survivors at hospitals in Leh revealed that the assault of the Indian soldiers by China’s PLA hit team was premeditated as they had carried iron batons and clubs wrapped in barbed wire to attack the troops of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

