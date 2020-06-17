Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home News Reports Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider cancelling the remaining board exams, allot marks based...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider cancelling the remaining board exams, allot marks based on internal assessment

A three-judge bench, comprising AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjeev Khanna, was hearing a petition filed by a parent Amit Bathla, who requested the court to ask CBSE to scrap remaining exams keeping the present situation in mind.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
SC asks CBSE to consider cancellation of their remaining board exams
Representational image, courtesy: TOI
73

The Supreme Court of India, while hearing a petition by a parent, told CBSE to consider possibilities to scrap remaining board exam papers of class 10th and 12th. The court suggested allotting marks based on internal assessment.

A three-judge bench, comprising AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjeev Khanna, was hearing a petition filed by a parent Amit Bathla, who requested the court to ask CBSE to scrap remaining exams keeping the present situation in mind. The CBSE was to conduct the remaining exams between 1st July and 15th July.

Consider internal assessment for remaining exams, said parents in plea

The plea filed by some parents sought direction from the court to ask CBSE to declare the results based on the exams they have already conducted. In the plea, parents suggested CBSE can consider the internal assessment for the remaining exams. They raised concerns about the safety of lakhs of students who may be exposed to Covid-19 infection if they appear for exams. It can drastically increase the number of Covid-19 cases in India, parents said in the plea.

In the petition, it was mentioned that many professional institutions and schools had cancelled their examinations, including the Delhi University. IITs across the country have also cancelled all the examinations, including the final year because of COVID-19. Maharastra has also cancelled University exams, including final year’s examinations.

Guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs will cause trouble for students of the containment zone

The plea mentioned the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 20th May 2020, in which they said that no examinations could be held in the containment zone. Also, the students who fall in the containment zone will not be allowed to move to another zone to appear in the exams. That means hundreds of students may miss giving their final exams on the set dates. As public transport is not functional in many areas across the country, it is next to impossible for the students to reach the examination center on time. Every parent can’t provide private vehicle so that the students can reach the examination center.

The parents also alleged in the plea that CBSE has already cancelled the exams for class X and class XII in 250 schools situated abroad. They have adopted the criteria of allotting marks based on internal assessment marks or practical exams.

Supreme Court has sought response from CBSE. The next date of hearing is on 23rd June. The CBSE has been asked to file its response by next Tuesday.

On Monday, The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had informed the Bombay high court that it has decided not to pressurise ICSE – Class X and ISC – Class XII students to appear for the remaining papers of the board exams

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsCBSE exam cancelled, CBSE exam coronavirus, CBSE exams

Trending now

News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more
Media

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.
Read more

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“You can’t shoot the messenger”: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for filing FIRs against doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court told Delhi government that IAS officers should not manage health desks for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider cancelling the remaining board exams, allot marks based on internal assessment

OpIndia Staff -
In the petition, it was mentioned that many professional institutions and schools had cancelled their examinations, including the Delhi University. IITs across the country have also cancelled all the examinations, including the final year because of COVID-19.
Read more
News Reports

Yoga teacher Rafia Naz who is being threatened by radical members her own community, alleges of not receiving any help from Jharkhand government

OpIndia Staff -
"If I die, the state administration should be held accountable, I will name everyone before I die", said Rafia Naz
Read more
News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more
Crime

Angry over the quality of food, drunk groom and friends ram SUV, injure relatives and kill bride’s minor brother

OpIndia Staff -
The victims, Vimla,50 ,Mithilesh, 35 and Sapna, 17 who were rammed by the groom's SUV were taken to Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad. The condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.
Read more
Media

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.
Read more
News Reports

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.
Read more
News Reports

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.
Read more
News Reports

Canada’s top microbiology lab sent fifteen “deadliest pathogens” to the Wuhan lab months before the Coronavirus outbreak: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The scientist, Dr Xiangguo Qiu, who was responsible for exporting the pathogens to China, was sacked in July last year
Read more

Connect with us

231,389FansLike
380,092FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com