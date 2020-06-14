Sunday, June 14, 2020
Home News Reports UK: Leicester City Council decides to consider online petition to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s statue,...
News Reports
Updated:

UK: Leicester City Council decides to consider online petition to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, Gandhi supporters hold protest against the decision

Supporters of the statue formed a symbolic human chain with ribbons around the statue on Saturday to protest against the City Council's decision to consider the petition demanding the demolition

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Leicester (Photo Credits: Leicester Mercury)
149

The extra-judicial killing of African American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, US, has stirred massive protests across several countries, some of which have turned violent. Statues of historical personalities such as Winston Churchill and Christopher Columbus have been toppled, vandalised or defaced. Amid this, an online petition bearing more than 6,000 signatures demanding to remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester, United Kingdom has been accepted by the City Council for consideration.

The petition accuses Gandhi of being “a fascist, racist and sexual predator”. The petition adds, “For years he has been idolised and taught in school curriculum. For a lot of people in my community, he has bought inconsolable suffering against my people. As a result, I do not wish to see a statue and praise of that kind of character”. The petitioner asked people to conduct their own research on Gandhi and align it with their beliefs before signing the protest.

The petition has now been closed after Leicester City Council requested the petitioner to close it and formally submit it with presenting arguments.

Objection to the Petition

After the city council decided to deliberate on the demand, it has triggered a debate on the issue in the UK. Several people have come forward to defend the statue and oppose the demand to dismantle it. Supporters of the statue formed a symbolic human chain with ribbons around the statue on Saturday to protest against the City Council’s decision to consider the petition demanding the demolition. Volunteers from the Hindu organisation Samanvaya Parivar organised the protest, who were joined by former Leicester East MP Keith Vaz and city councillors. The group also tied white ribbons to the railings and held a silent vigil.

Gandhi supporters hold symbolic protest against petition to dismantle the statue in Leicester

According to Labour MP Claudia Webbe from Leicester (East), the uncanny petition was a ‘massive distraction’ from the anti-racism protests. She argued that Gandhi was able to create a mass movement, just like Martin Luther King did with his Civil Rights Movement. “His form of peaceful protest, like Black Lives Matter, is a force for change. There is not any desire from the black community to move that symbol of change,” she was quoted as saying.

Faisal Devji who is a professor of Indian history at Oxford University dubbed the petition as ‘absurd’ and stated that the comparison of Mahatma Gandhi with slave owners was a ‘bit much.’ He added that the statue of the ‘Father of the Indian Nation’ was also a representation of the Gujaratis who had come to live in Leicester, after their exodus from Uganda during the regime of military dictator Idi Amin.

Besides, he argued that Gandhi sympathised with the native Africans during Zulu and Boer wars and thus his track record was ‘mixed.’ Former Member of Parliament, Keith Vaz, who had unveiled the said statue in 2009 and hailed Mahatma Gandhi as one the greatest peacemakers reiterated that he would defend the statue ‘personally’.

‘Documented Racism’ of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi during his time in South Africa had referred to native Africans as ‘dirty, uncivilised, and savages.’ He had written in 1893 that “Indians are a little better, if at all, than savages or the Natives of Africa”. In 1904, he wrote to a health officer in Johannesburg that the council “must withdraw Kaffirs” from an unsanitary slum known as the “Coolie Location” where a large number of Africans lived alongside Indians. He had also petitioned against the system in public places in South Africa where there was one entrance for white people and another for Indians and native Africans. He was against clubbing Indians with Africans, and sought a different entrance for Indians.

His grandson and biographer, Rajmohan Gandhi, had conceded that Mahatma Gandhi was ignorant and prejudiced towards the African black community but also highlighted his progressive behaviour that was distinct from other compatriots.

Controversial historian Ramchandra Guha, in his defence argued, “Speaking of comprehensive equality for coloured people was premature in early 20th Century South Africa.” However, according to Ashwin Desai, Mahatma Gandhi endorsed higher taxes on poor African peasants and ignored the brutality of the British Empire against native Africans. As such, the demand to remove his statue in Manchester was made by student activists in October last year.

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in London

Days after some Balck Lives Matter protesters in the US vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, some similar unruly elements had desecrated another Gandhi statue on Parliament Square, London. The miscreants defaced the statue on Sunday with scribbling ‘racist’ on its plinth and splattering it with white paint. They also taped placards with anti-racism messages on it. The said statue was installed in 2015 along with 11 other prominent British, Commonwealth, and foreign political figures, such as Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill. Following the attack on statues, several prominent statues in London have been covered with boards to protect them from vandalism.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Entertainment

‘Gone too soon,’: Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.
Read more
News Reports

After justifying rioting and looting in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, Leftists wish racist homophobe Communist leader Che Guevera a “happy birthday”

OpIndia Staff -
The 14th of June 2020 marks the 92nd birth anniversary of one of the poster-boys of Communism, Che Guevera.
Read more

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.

America: 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks shot dead by Atlanta Police, protests erupt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by a white police officer, 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks was shot at and killed by Atlanta Police officer at Wendy's on June 12.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS reveals Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his doctor Harjit Bhatti did not reveal his blood disease before donating blood

OpIndia Staff -
AIIMS says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad donated blood without revealing that he has polycythemia vera, a blood disease
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan police arrest one Riyaz who had introduced himself as a Hindu man to entrap, rape and blackmail minor Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim man Riyaz entraps minor Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu, rapes her with friends and threatens to release the rape video
Read more
Entertainment

‘Gone too soon,’: Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.
Read more
News Reports

After justifying rioting and looting in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, Leftists wish racist homophobe Communist leader Che Guevera a “happy birthday”

OpIndia Staff -
The 14th of June 2020 marks the 92nd birth anniversary of one of the poster-boys of Communism, Che Guevera.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

OpIndia Staff -
500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

UK: Leicester City Council decides to consider online petition to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, Gandhi supporters hold protest against the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Online petition demanding to remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester in UK accepted by the City Council for consideration.
Read more
News Reports

Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind asks Supreme Court not to admit pleas of Hindus seeking to reopen Kashi-Mathura dispute cases

OpIndia Staff -
Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind tells Supreme Court that admitting pleas to reopen Kashi-Mathura temple disputes will create fear in Muslim minds
Read more
News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

“Coronavirus sleeps when your sleep and dies with your death”: Pakistani Maulana makes bizarre claims while attacking PM Imran Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Maulana claims Imran Khan govt is labeling deaths due to heart and liver ailments as Coronavirus death to create fear
Read more
Social Media

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to stay investigation against journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case after urgent Sunday hearing

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court grants interim protection to Vinod Dua from arrest till July 6 to in sedition case against him over his YouTube show.
Read more

Connect with us

230,888FansLike
374,023FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com