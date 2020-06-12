Several statues of prominent personalities in London are being covered in boards and steel bars after the demand for removal of them grows from anti-racism protesters. After the Black Lives Matters protesters demolished statues of Christopher Columbus in USA during the ongoing protests after the killing of African American George Floyd by a white police officer, the BLM protesters in UK are trying the demolish statues of persons they allege of being racist and fascists.

The bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi which is erected in the London square is being covered and boarded amid the Black Lives Matter protests which erupted after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

As per reports of The News, the anti-racism protestors have demanded the British government to remove statues of Mahatma Gandhi from two prominent places in London and Leicester. The anti-racism protests following the killing of George Floyd in the USA in are gaining pace worldwide and have been successful in dismantling statues of many popular figures, most of them revered by millions.

The protestors smeared ‘racist’ on Gandhi’s pedestal

The demand for the removal of statues of Mahatma Gandhi has emerged amid the removal of controversial monuments and statues which are claimed to be a ‘racist’ in actual life. Gandhi is being seen as a ‘racist’ who allegedly had a hatred for the black people.

Reportedly, in the last week during protests in the UK, the BLM protesters vandalized Mahatma Gandhi’s statue standing in Parliament Square, London. The protestors smeared with ‘racist’ on the pedestal and threw white paint on the burnished bronze.

The Word ‘racist’ on the pedestal of Gandhi’s statue triggered reactions from netizens on social media. A petition in favour of the city’s statue was filed by the Labor party MP Claudia Webbe from East Leicester. She said, “Gandhi has shown us that organized peaceful resistance can be a force for change.”

Apart From Gandhi, Mandela and Churchill’s statue are under threat

Apart from Mahatma Gandhi, Winston Churchill’s statue and Nelson Mandela’s statue are also under threat of being targeted by the anti-racism protests. As a result, those statues are also being boxed to protect them from vandals. Similarly, the Centopath, the war memorial in London, also has been covered for protection.

Taking to twitter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote, “The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country- and the whole of Europe- from a fascist and racist tyranny.”

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny. 1/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

He further added, “It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protestors. Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero and deserves his memorial.”

He further added that we all understand the legitimate feelings of outrage at what happened in Minnesota and the legitimate desire to protest against discrimination.

To anyone planning to join #BlackLivesMatter protests over the coming days: for you and your families safety, please stay at home and find a safe way to make your voice heard.



To the extreme far-right groups hijacking this crucial cause: Londoners have no time for your hatred. pic.twitter.com/JXs3iwNpUc — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 12, 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged the people to London to maintain distance from participating in protests. He issued statements targeting the Far-right group accusing them of fuming violence. He posted on twitter. He stated, “I’m extremely concerned that further protests in Central London not only risk spreading Covid-19, but also could lead to disorder, Vandalism, and violence. Extreme far-right groups who advocate hatred and division are planning counter-protests which means the risks of the disorder are high.”