Andhra: 3 days after Kurnool incident, another gas leak in Vizag kills 2 persons, 4 hospitalised

In May this year, at least 12 people, including one child, had died and about 500 people had fallen ill after a gas leak in a chemical factory owned by LG Polymers.

OpIndia Staff

Gas leak at a pharma company in Vizag leaves 2 dead, 4 hospitalised
Vizag police at ground zero, Photo courtesy: The Times of India
On Monday, two factory workers died and four were reportedly hospitalised, following the leakage of Benzimidazole gas at a pharma company, Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Limited in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh at 11:30 pm in the night. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Parwada police station.

Inspector (Parwada) informed that the gas did not spread anywhere besides the factory and that the situation was under control. The factory was visited by the police Commissioner RK Meena, and the District Collector V Vinay Chand. Reportedly, the two deceased workers have been identified as one Narendra and Gowri Shankar. The cause of the gas leak has not yet been ascertained. However, it is believed to have caused due to unforeseen technical reasons.

The incident took place at the factory which is located at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) area in Vizag. The injured were rushed to the hospital. As per reports, the condition of one patient is said to be critical and he has been put on a ventilator. State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the accident and his office had informed that the factory had been temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.

3 days after the Kurnool gas leak incident

On June 27, ammonia gas leakage in a chemical plant owned by former MP S P Y Reddy had caused the death of a general manager and hospitalisation of four other employees. The incident had occurred in the factory owned by SPY Agro Industries in Nandyala town of Kurnool district. Welding work of a gas pipeline was underway when the incident happened.

Gas leak at LG Polymers in May

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. In May this year, at least 12 people, including one child, had died and about 500 people had fallen ill after a gas leak in a chemical factory named LG Polymers. People in the vicinity were taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties. After the report of gas leak poured in, police and ambulance were called on the spot. The leakage reportedly happened at around 3 AM near the Naiduthota area which is close to Gopalapatnam.

