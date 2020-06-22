Monday, June 22, 2020
Home News Reports Chinese human rights activist claims his confession was extracted through torture, was imprisoned for...
News Reports
Updated:

Chinese human rights activist claims his confession was extracted through torture, was imprisoned for ‘subverting’ the Chinese govt

Wang was pursuing land rights cases for poor villagers when he was arrested and represented members of the banned Falun Gong movement. His arrest is consistent with the approach China has adopted over the years towards human rights activists.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Wang Quanzhang was tortured to extract a confession
Image Credit: AP
5

Chinese lawyer and human rights activist Wang Quanzhang has claimed that he was tortured to extract a confession. In an interview with Japanese Kyodo News, he has claimed that he was beaten and kicked and threatened with harsher sentences in order to get him to confess to the crime he was accused of.

Wang Quanzhang completed a four and half years term in April this year. He hinted towards the fact that authorities engage in illegal investigations in order to suppress human rights activists. In an interview by Japan’s Kyodo News, “Authorities decided on the crime and sentence in a way that is convenient for them,” he said. He was the last human rights activist to be freed among the 300 democracy activists that were arrested in 2015.

For three years after his detention, his safety could not be confirmed. Wang Quanzhang was detained for allegedly disturbing ‘public order’. He was accused of trying to subvert ‘state power’ by galvanising anti-government sentiment on the internet and ultimately sent to prison. From September 2015 until his formal arrest in January 2016, he was held at Tianjin near Beijing.

Tortured, held down ‘like a pig’

Wang described the place as a hotbed of torture. After significant torture, he was forced to sign an affidavit admitting that he attempted to subvert the government after receiving funds from abroad. During his first trial, held behind closed doors, he was held down ‘like a pig’ after he yelled, “What do you mean by the rule of the country based on law.”

As per the report, When Wang expressed his wish to make an appeal against the prison sentence, he was threatened by a judiciary official that his term would be extended to eight years. “My cases prove that (China’s judicial procedure) is sloppy. It is the public safety police, prosecutors and court authorities that disrupt law,” he said.

Wang was pursuing land rights cases for poor villagers when he was arrested and represented members of the banned Falun Gong movement. His arrest is consistent with the approach China has adopted over the years towards human rights activists. There have been numerous instances when individuals have simply disappeared for criticising the government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsHuman rights in china

Trending now

News Reports

Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha with restrictions, gives state power to stop festivities ‘if things go out of hand’

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court today allowed Rath Yatra procession to be carried out in Puri, Odisha, amid coronavirus scare. The state shall make necessary arrangements to ensure infection does not spread.
Read more
News Reports

“Media must know its limits”: Congress serves legal notice to Firstpost for article criticising its politics over the India-China clash in Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Rajya Sabha from the Congress party, Vivek Tankha, has announced that the AICC has served a legal notice to Firstpost.
Read more

Threat to India’s national security: Shady links of Congress with Chinese Communist Party and African National Congress

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The Congress party has dubious links with political parties and foreign entities abroad.

Direct Action Day and Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: How Jinnah’s Muslim League then and their Orphans today are mirror images

Opinions kabirpandit -
In 1946, Jinnah gave a call to slaughter Hindus in the Direct Action Day, 74 years later, Islamists painted Delhi red during the anti-Hindu riots

Nepal creates hindrance in Bihar’s flood prevention work, state minister to approach MEA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the border standoff and escalating tensions between India and China, Nepal has reportedly erected barriers which is creating a hindrance in carrying out flood prevention work ahead of monsoon.

The battle of Rezang La: When 123 Indian soldiers faced impossible odds against 3000 well-armed Chinese and fought to the last man

Culture and History Guest Author -
On a freezing and unforgiving November night, 123 Indian soldiers – frostbitten, weary, hungry and heavily outnumbered – defied the might of the rampaging Chinese Army. On 18 November 1962, Major Shaitan Singh and men of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, forever passed into the mists of legend.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Social Media

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chinese human rights activist claims his confession was extracted through torture, was imprisoned for ‘subverting’ the Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese lawyer and human rights activist Wang Quanzhang has claimed that he was tortured to extract a confession.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha with restrictions, gives state power to stop festivities ‘if things go out of hand’

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court today allowed Rath Yatra procession to be carried out in Puri, Odisha, amid coronavirus scare. The state shall make necessary arrangements to ensure infection does not spread.
Read more
News Reports

Anchal Gangwal, the daughter of a tea seller in MP becomes a flying officer in Indian Air Force, awarded the President’s plaque

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Gangwal, the father of Aanchal Gangwal has been running a small tea stall at the Neemuch bus stand. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan has congratulated Anchal for realising her dream of flying.
Read more
News Reports

“Media must know its limits”: Congress serves legal notice to Firstpost for article criticising its politics over the India-China clash in Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Rajya Sabha from the Congress party, Vivek Tankha, has announced that the AICC has served a legal notice to Firstpost.
Read more
Opinions

Threat to India’s national security: Shady links of Congress with Chinese Communist Party and African National Congress

Editorial Desk -
The Congress party has dubious links with political parties and foreign entities abroad.
Read more
Opinions

Direct Action Day and Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: How Jinnah’s Muslim League then and their Orphans today are mirror images

kabirpandit -
In 1946, Jinnah gave a call to slaughter Hindus in the Direct Action Day, 74 years later, Islamists painted Delhi red during the anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

Nepal creates hindrance in Bihar’s flood prevention work, state minister to approach MEA

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the border standoff and escalating tensions between India and China, Nepal has reportedly erected barriers which is creating a hindrance in carrying out flood prevention work ahead of monsoon.
Read more
Culture and History

The battle of Rezang La: When 123 Indian soldiers faced impossible odds against 3000 well-armed Chinese and fought to the last man

Guest Author -
On a freezing and unforgiving November night, 123 Indian soldiers – frostbitten, weary, hungry and heavily outnumbered – defied the might of the rampaging Chinese Army. On 18 November 1962, Major Shaitan Singh and men of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, forever passed into the mists of legend.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
Opinions

Need of the hour: An official symbol for Swadeshi products and Companies

Sharad Yadav -
To express the resentment towards China, many celebrities and also renowned education reformist Sonam Wangchuk called for a boycott of Chinese products.
Read more

Connect with us

232,264FansLike
385,813FollowersFollow
254,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com