While announcing that the state would provide free ration to the needy for another 12 months, till June 2021, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that her government was providing better quality rice than the Modi led government at the Centre.

Insinuating that the ration being provided by the central government was benefiting merely 60 per cent of the people in Bengal, the CM said: “We give better quality rice than the Centre. Only 6.01 crore people or around 60% of the people in Bengal have been benefited from the Centre free ration scheme. We are providing to 10 crore people,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to give free ration for another 12 months, till June 2021, had come minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of free food grains for poor till November, given the surging coronavirus situation in the country.

“For the first three months of the lockdown we gave each family five kilos of rice. Over the next three months, till September, we would provide five kilos of rice along with an equal amount of flour to each family. We will provide free ration till June 2021,” said Banerjee while speaking to media persons at the state secretariat.

Locals in WB complain of improper distribution of ration and other relief material during coronavirus lockdown

It is pertinent to note here, that the Mamata Government has previously received flak over the ration distribution during the coronavirus lockdown. On April 22, it was reported how distressed locals had clashed with cops in Baduria, 24 North Paraganas in West Bengal over the distribution of ration amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The clash took place after the locals complained of improper distribution of ration and other relief material.

A large number of protestors had alleged that they have not received any help from the govt over the last month during the lockdown, they also alleged that the fair price shops are also not giving food items properly.

Mamata Banerjee govt accused of misusing the funds provided by the central government against the COVID-19

Mamata Banerjee government is also under scanner for corruption in Public Distribution System scheme. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged that the ruling party has hijacked the PDS and the scam is getting bigger by the days. He also alleged that the TMC government is misusing the funds provided by the central government against the COVID-19.

PM Modi announces free ration to poor till November 2020

Earlier today, PM Modi, in his address to the nation, announced that the centre’s key central scheme—PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) will be extended till the end of November in which free ration will be provided to the poor. The scheme is set to cost Rs 90,000 crore to the government, PM Modi said.

While highlighting the work done by the central government to alleviate the concerns of poor adversely affected by the coronavirus induced lockdown, PM Modi said that the scheme to provide free ration to the poor will continue for an additional five months, adding that 80 crore people will get the benefit from the scheme.