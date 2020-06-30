Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Home Politics 'We give better quality rice than the Centre,' says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while...
News Reports
Updated:

‘We give better quality rice than the Centre,’ says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while announcing free ration for people

The announcement by Mamata Banerjee to give free ration for another 12 months, till June 2021, had come minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of free food grains for poor till November

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mamata Banerjee claimed she was providing better quality rice than the central government
“We give better quality rice than the Centre": Mamata remarked while announcing extension of free ration till June 2021 (courtesy: HT photo)
3

While announcing that the state would provide free ration to the needy for another 12 months, till June 2021, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that her government was providing better quality rice than the Modi led government at the Centre.

Insinuating that the ration being provided by the central government was benefiting merely 60 per cent of the people in Bengal, the CM said: “We give better quality rice than the Centre. Only 6.01 crore people or around 60% of the people in Bengal have been benefited from the Centre free ration scheme. We are providing to 10 crore people,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to give free ration for another 12 months, till June 2021, had come minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of free food grains for poor till November, given the surging coronavirus situation in the country.

“For the first three months of the lockdown we gave each family five kilos of rice. Over the next three months, till September, we would provide five kilos of rice along with an equal amount of flour to each family. We will provide free ration till June 2021,” said Banerjee while speaking to media persons at the state secretariat.

Locals in WB complain of improper distribution of ration and other relief material during coronavirus lockdown

It is pertinent to note here, that the Mamata Government has previously received flak over the ration distribution during the coronavirus lockdown. On April 22, it was reported how distressed locals had clashed with cops in Baduria, 24 North Paraganas in West Bengal over the distribution of ration amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The clash took place after the locals complained of improper distribution of ration and other relief material.

A large number of protestors had alleged that they have not received any help from the govt over the last month during the lockdown, they also alleged that the fair price shops are also not giving food items properly.

Mamata Banerjee govt accused of misusing the funds provided by the central government against the COVID-19

Mamata Banerjee government is also under scanner for corruption in Public Distribution System scheme. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged that the ruling party has hijacked the PDS and the scam is getting bigger by the days. He also alleged that the TMC government is misusing the funds provided by the central government against the COVID-19. 

PM Modi announces free ration to poor till November 2020

Earlier today, PM Modi, in his address to the nation, announced that the centre’s key central scheme—PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) will be extended till the end of November in which free ration will be provided to the poor. The scheme is set to cost Rs 90,000 crore to the government, PM Modi said.

While highlighting the work done by the central government to alleviate the concerns of poor adversely affected by the coronavirus induced lockdown, PM Modi said that the scheme to provide free ration to the poor will continue for an additional five months, adding that 80 crore people will get the benefit from the scheme.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWest Bengal rice distribution

Trending now

Opinions

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.
Read more
News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Opinions lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.

Imran Khan parrots Indian liberals, panics over ‘change in demographic structure’ after India issues domicile certificates in Jammu & Kashmir

Politics Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fumes as India issues domicile certificates in J&K, seeks UN intervention.

When Nehru curbed press freedom and freedom of expression to protect ‘moral standards’ of Indians and faced opposition by all his opponents

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru, who is again ironically hailed as a beacon of liberalism, was insistent on curbing the freedom of the press.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

‘We give better quality rice than the Centre,’ says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while announcing free ration for people

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee govt was previously criticised over the ration distribution during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
Politics

‘Why didn’t you rectify 1962’s mistake when you were Defence Minister?’: Congress leader Nitin Raut slams Sharad Pawar after the NCP supremo criticised Rahul...

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar had earlier criticised Rahul Gandhi for his attempts to politicise the India-China face-off at Ladakh.
Read more
Politics

Kejriwal tries to take credit for Center’s free ration scheme, exposed by Meenakshi Lekhi

OpIndia Staff -
Meenakshi Lekhi exposed Kejriwal's attempt to take credit for free ration scheme in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Killer TikTok: How teens used the app to post suicide videos, film killer stunts and glorify antisocial behaviour

OpIndia Staff -
TIkTok has been banned by the Government of India along with 58 other other apps for posing a threat to national security.
Read more
News Reports

EU air safety agency suspends Pakistan International Airlines to operate in Europe for the next 6 months

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ould discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily
Read more
News Reports

As Balochistan freedom fighters claim responsibility for attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Imran khan accuses India of carrying out the attack

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan said that Pakistan has "no doubt" that the terror attack on Pakistan's Stock Exchange was carried out by India.
Read more
Opinions

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.
Read more
News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more
Government and Policy

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity
Read more
News Reports

After govt’s TikTok ban, demand for Indian ‘Chingari’ app skyrockets, 90,000 new users joining every hour

OpIndia Staff -
Hailed as an alternative to Chinese TikTok, Chingari is available in multiple languages such as Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, etc.
Read more

Connect with us

233,715FansLike
394,055FollowersFollow
262,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com