Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Home News Reports After former attorney general refuses to represent TikTok in SC, Congress leader and former...
News Reports
Updated:

After former attorney general refuses to represent TikTok in SC, Congress leader and former TikTok lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi also backs out

The Congress leaders decision came against the backdrop of former Attorney General of India and senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi expressing unwillingness to be a lawyer for TikTok.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Abhishek Manu Singhvi
4

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Wednesday (July 1) said that he would not represent the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in Supreme Court, as TikTok seems to be challenging the decision of govt of India to ban it in the country. The Congress leader said that though he had represented the Chinese app a year ago in Supreme Court and won on their behalf, he did not intend to appear for it now.

The Congress leader’s decision came after former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi expressed unwillingness to be a lawyer for TikTok. Earlier in the day, Mukul Rohatgi had clarified that he doesn’t want to represent a Chinese company against the Government of India.

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet firm Bytedance, is challenging the decision of govt of India to ban it in the country, along with 58 other apps from China.

It is pertinent to note here, that in 2019, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had represented TikTok in the Madras High Court and had argued for a stay against the ban imposed on the app by the High Court, saying it was causing irreparable damage to the company.

In April last year, the Madras High Court had issued an interim order to TikTok, following which the govt of India had directed Google and Apple to remove the app from their app stores in India. The court had then observed that there was inappropriate content, including pornography, on the platform that was easily accessible to children. Following the High Court order, the company had approached the Supreme Court. The apex court had refused to stay the ban, but asked the High Court to take a decision on the interim ban by 24th April. The Court had said that if the Madras High Court does not make a decision, the ban will be lifted. After that on April 24, the Madra High Court had lifted the ban.

The Chinese video sharing app banned in India

The government of India has announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps that were listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store in India over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security, defence of India, sovereignty and integrity of India. The list includes the popular short video service TikTok, which considers India as its biggest market, UC News from Alibaba Group, CM Browser, file sharing service Shareit, shopping app Shein, popular mobile game Clash of Kings, and more. TikTok is the most popular app on the ban list, which is known for its user-generated lip-syncing, talent and comedy short videos. In recent times the app also faced controversy after a large number of videos were uploaded on TikTok by Muslims mocking and downplaying the Coronavirus pandemic.

TikTok India released statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

Following the ban, TikTok’s India office had released a statement, in which Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok in India claimed that TikTok continues to comply with data privacy and security requirements and has not shared information of users to any foreign government including the Chinese government. 

However, since the Government of India did not concede to TikTok’s request to restore its services in India, the Chinese app has now decided to take the Government of India to court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

OpIndia Staff -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar defends Dr Anwar, who is named in the Dilbar Negi murder charge sheet for inciting Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
In his Prime Time show, journalist Ravish Kumar tried to imply that Dr Anwar has been framed by the Delhi Police in the horrifying murder of Dilbar Singh Negi during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi
Read more

Sopore attack: Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists abuse J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he shows the real face of terrorism in the valley

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Pakistan and separatists came together to attack J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he recounted a tale of his own personal loss after Sopore attack.

Islamists conclude Pride Month with homophobic #WhySoProud tweets claiming homosexuality is ‘Haram’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Some Islamists said that since Muslims are answerable to Allah, they need to understand that homosexuality is Haram in Islam.

Security forces save a three-year-old child from being killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Watch as cops take him to his mother

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The child's grandfather was killed by the terrorists in Sopore today.

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

After former attorney general refuses to represent TikTok in SC, Congress leader and former TikTok lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi also backs out

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader confirmed that he had represented the Chinese app TikTok a year ago and won on their behalf
Read more
News Reports

Read how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was able to ‘save’ rent during the Vajpayee era, and reportedly still owes over Rs 3 lakh

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not being a public servant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying at govt house due to SPG protection on reduced rent
Read more
News Reports

RTI reply says Shashi Tharoor’s promised MPLADS fund not received by medical institute, Tharoor blames central govt after reply goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
And RTI reply revealed that SCTIMST in Kerala did not receive the MPLADS funds of ₹1 crore promised by Shashi Tharoor
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi quits Weibo following ban on the Chinese micro-blogging site in India along with 58 other Chinese apps

OpIndia Staff -
Following the ban on 59 Chinese apps in India, PM Modi deactivated his account on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

OpIndia Staff -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.
Read more
News Reports

China in talks with Islamic terror group Al Badr as it moves 20,000 soldiers along the LAC, Pakistan deploys two divisions along PoK: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
While China has reportedly deployed 20,000 troops along the LAC, Pakistan is reportedly moving two divisions towards Gilgit Baltistan.
Read more
News Reports

Sopore Police refutes claims of CRPF personnel killing a civilian, says the man was shot by terrorists and his grandchild rescued by soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
India Today journalist Ashraf Wani was one of the first to jump into the scene, claiming that the civilian was killed by CRPF
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar defends Dr Anwar, who is named in the Dilbar Negi murder charge sheet for inciting Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
In his Prime Time show, journalist Ravish Kumar tried to imply that Dr Anwar has been framed by the Delhi Police in the horrifying murder of Dilbar Singh Negi during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi
Read more
Opinions

How political interference by UPA and Samajwadi Party hindered anti-terrorist operations in Azamgarh during UPA rule

GujaratRiots.com -
The controversy of Muslim youth from Azamgarh being involved in terrorist activities had arisen since at least September 2008.
Read more
News Reports

Sopore attack: Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists abuse J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he shows the real face of terrorism in the valley

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Pakistan and separatists came together to attack J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he recounted a tale of his own personal loss after Sopore attack.
Read more

Connect with us

233,775FansLike
395,056FollowersFollow
264,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com