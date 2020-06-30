The Chinese video sharing app TikTok’s India office today released a statement where it said that after the banning of 59 Chinese apps on security concerns by the Government of India, TikTok is invited to meet the concerned authorities and submit clarifications.

In a statement, Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok in India claimed that TikTok continues to comply with data privacy and security requirements and has not shared information of users to any foreign government including the Chinese government. TikTok claims that even if such a request comes in future, it will not share user data.

TikTok, WeChat, CamScanner and other apps banned

On Monday, the Government of India banned 59 apps over security and privacy concerns. The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of Information Technology Act, with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 has ordered a block on the use of 59 apps saying that these apps are “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.