Congress MP and AIUDF MLA booked for violating social distancing norms during the funeral of Islamic preacher Khairul Islam Mufti

Earlier, the Assam officials were forced to seal off three villages after thousands of people, including Congress MP Bordoloi, had gathered flouting social distancing norms for the funeral of Aminul Islam's father and Islamic preacher Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti.

OpIndia Staff

Assam MLA Aminul Islam and Congress MP booked for flouting social distancing norms and attending funeral with thousands of people
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam and Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi (courtesy: Jansatta)
29

Assam police have booked Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam for flouting social distancing norms during the funeral of Islamic preacher Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday. The Nagaon SP confirmed that along with AIUDF MLA Aminaul Islam, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoi was also present at the event.

3 villages sealed after 10,000 people gathered for Islamic preacher Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti’s funeral

We had reported earlier how the Assam local authorities were forced to seal three adjoining villages after thousands of people gathered to be a part of the Islamic preacher Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti’s funeral in Assam’s Nagaon district last week. 

The incident came to light after Aminul Islam uploaded pictures of the gathering on a social media platform. Khairul Islam was the father of Aminul Islam, the controversial MLA from Dhing constituency.

The pictures and the video of the event, which had gone viral on social media, clearly showed how along with not following social distancing, many attendees were not even wearing masks.

An NGO named Legal Rights Protection Forum had also written to Hon’ble Governor of Assam, informing him about how the gathering had posed a threat to many in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and had sought necessary strict action against Aminul Islam, MLA of Dhing constituency.

Aminul Islam was arrested for spreading lies and communalising coronavirus

Aminul Islam is the same MLA from Assam who was arrested on April 7 and charged with an attempt to communalise the government’s efforts to tackle the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Apart from defending the Tablighi’s by claiming that nobody from Nizamuddin Markaz had tested positive for coronavirus, he had also berated the government by saying that the isolation wards for coronavirus are like detention centres and it is a government conspiracy to kill Muslims. He had also claimed that health workers were ‘injecting’ something to Tablighi Jamaat members to show them as coronavirus positive.

Islam was granted conditional bail on May 29 by the Guwahati high Court.

