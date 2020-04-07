Assam MLA from Dhing, Aminul Islam, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with an attempt to communalise government’s efforts to tackle the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, while addressing the people of Assam through a video clip, had claimed that nobody from Nizamuddin Markaz had tested positive for coronavirus. Aminul Islam had also said that the isolation wards for coronavirus are like detention centres and it is a government conspiracy to kill a certain section of people.

“No one from Nizamuddin Markaz has tested positive for coronavirus. Only one person died because of some other disease,” Islam had reportedly told the people of Assam. He had also criticised the national and regional media and accused them of trying to malign the image of Muslim community. Islam also accused Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to politicise the issue. Islam also alleged that the minority people are targeted and tortured in various quarantine camps set up by the state government.

As per reports, Islam also accused the healthcare workers of injecting the healthy Jamaat attendees to portray them as sick and as coronavirus patients. Notably, Assam registered its first coronavirus positive case earlier this month after a Tablighi Jamaat attendee who had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive for the contagion.

It is imperative to note here that Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz held earlier in March has turned out to be a hot spot for coronavirus positive cases. Many of the attendees have been found misbehaving with the healthcare workers. They have resorted to spitting on doctors to molesting nurses and running amok naked in the wards. This morning, an FIR was registered against two Nizamuddin Markaz attendees in Narela quarantine centre after they had defecated outside in the corridor.