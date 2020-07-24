The Delhi Police has reportedly arrested a man and his accomplice for sexually assaulting a minor girl and filming her at a Coronavirus care centre, managed by the ITBP, in the national capital. The incident took place on July 15. The victim, reportedly a 14-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with the Chinese virus, was admitted to the said facility earlier this month.

Reportedly, a 19-year-old boy sexually assaulted the victim while she was inside the bathroom of the facility. As per the report, his accomplice recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The duo was admitted to the facility around the same time the victim was admitted. The accused responsible for assaulting the minor girl was admitted to the ITBP Care centre along with a family member.

An ITBP official has informed, “The men and women have separate bathrooms here. We are looking into the matter.” The staff member stated that the victim had got up to use the washroom late at night and the accused entered the women’s toilet, despite separate washrooms. The victim is currently undergoing counselling session and has been kept at another facility with a family member. According to a senior district administration official, CCTV cameras have been installed and that arrangements have been made to accommodate everyone. The official conceded, “The SHO has the complaint, and two men have been held The police will submit their report and then judicial proceedings will take place.”

Police action against the accused

The victim informed about the said incident to her family members, following which a complaint was filed with the ITBP doctors working at the facility. They subsequently informed the police who then took cognizance of the incident. According to the additional DCP (South district) Parvinder Singh, a case had been registered against the duo under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and Section 376 (lays down punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He, however, added that the perpetrators will be under institutional care until they recover from the disease. “We are investigating the matter further,” Singh emphasised. As per the report, the accused have been shifted to AIIMS. The police informed that the accused will be put behind bars after the duo tests negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus.