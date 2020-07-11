Saturday, July 11, 2020
Home News Reports South Sudan ambassador to the United States urinates during a live online discussion with...
News Reports
Updated:

South Sudan ambassador to the United States urinates during a live online discussion with his camera and mic on

Gordon Buay walked to his bathroom during the online discussion and proceeded to urinate even though the live feed was on, much to the annoyance of his fellow panellists.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gordon Buay was seen urinating during a live online panel discussion
South Sudanese ambassador to US urinates himself during a live online panel discussion
28

Gordon Buay, the ambassador of South Sudan to the United States, was seen urinating during an online discussion on Facebook. The unexpected event occurred during a conference on Friday regarding the appointment of the governor of Upper Nile state. The diplomat, since then, has alleged that the video is fake.

Gordon Buay walked to his bathroom during the online discussion and proceeded to urinate even though the live feed was on, much to the annoyance of his fellow panellists. Fortunately for him, his video was cut off when he was in the act of relieving himself of the pressure on his urinary bladder.

During the entire incident, a fellow panellist suggested that his video be muted due to the noise he was making. “I think we need to mute ambassador Gordon Buay. I believe he is the one making noise,” he said. The other panellists could also be seen feeling embarrassed for Mr. Gordon Buay.

At least three of them were seen laughing and of them, the one on the bottom left corner was seen with his hand on his head, quite unable to hide the wide smile on his face. Netizens were not happy with the ‘shameful’ act while others were more forgiving and opined that the ambassador needs to life in the age of the Coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsSouth sudanese diplomat

Trending now

Social Media

When Ganesha and Nandi had a one-on-one on Twitter: A fight no one wants to stop

Anurag -
Gauprem and Gannuuprem, two Twitter handles are having a banter that everyone is watching with a tub of popcorn!
Read more
Politics

Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast earlier, admitted that terrorists largely targeted Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar also made it quite clear that he was aware that in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts, a deliberate attempt was made to target Hindus.
Read more

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana - the two employees of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

South Sudan ambassador to the United States urinates during a live online discussion with his camera and mic on

OpIndia Staff -
Gordon Buay, the ambassador of South Sudan to the United States, was seen urinating during an online discussion on Facebook.
Read more
Social Media

When Ganesha and Nandi had a one-on-one on Twitter: A fight no one wants to stop

Anurag -
Gauprem and Gannuuprem, two Twitter handles are having a banter that everyone is watching with a tub of popcorn!
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan builds a Coronavirus treatment facility in Islamabad with the help of China

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan PM Imran Khan inaugurates new Coronavirus hospital in Islamabad build with help from China
Read more
Politics

Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast earlier, admitted that terrorists largely targeted Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar also made it quite clear that he was aware that in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts, a deliberate attempt was made to target Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese virologist who fled Hong Kong claims China and WHO adviser knew about the virus long before they made it public

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan claimed that China was well-aware coronavirus and its virulence long before it said it did
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey’s aide Guddan Trivedi arrested by Mumbai ATS: Here are his pictures with SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi, wanted in Kanpur ambush on police and 2011 Santosh Shukla murder case, arrested by Mumbai ATS
Read more
News Reports

Virologist who spent weeks documenting his ‘battle’ against Coronavirus from hospital on NBC News finds out he was not infected

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, Fair revealed that he was never diagnosed with the Chinese virus and had tested negative for it multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Opinions

Here is a short list of anti-Brahmin people and ideas Congress has nurtured and supported

K Bhattacharjee -
The Congress party has been trying to paint the Yogi Government as 'anti-Brahmin'.
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more

Connect with us

235,526FansLike
403,559FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com