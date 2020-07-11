Gordon Buay, the ambassador of South Sudan to the United States, was seen urinating during an online discussion on Facebook. The unexpected event occurred during a conference on Friday regarding the appointment of the governor of Upper Nile state. The diplomat, since then, has alleged that the video is fake.

Gordon Buay walked to his bathroom during the online discussion and proceeded to urinate even though the live feed was on, much to the annoyance of his fellow panellists. Fortunately for him, his video was cut off when he was in the act of relieving himself of the pressure on his urinary bladder.

Embarrassing!👇🏾

South Sudan’s ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless….



Couldn’t he turn off his camera and mute his mic?🤦🏿‍♂️🤔 pic.twitter.com/bYgTSFp3lH — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 8, 2020

During the entire incident, a fellow panellist suggested that his video be muted due to the noise he was making. “I think we need to mute ambassador Gordon Buay. I believe he is the one making noise,” he said. The other panellists could also be seen feeling embarrassed for Mr. Gordon Buay.

At least three of them were seen laughing and of them, the one on the bottom left corner was seen with his hand on his head, quite unable to hide the wide smile on his face. Netizens were not happy with the ‘shameful’ act while others were more forgiving and opined that the ambassador needs to life in the age of the Coronavirus.